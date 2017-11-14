The big news: Modi praises Sushma Swaraj for Indian’s re-election to ICJ, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Bihar’s BJP chief said the hands of Modi critics should be cut off, and the Delhi High Court wanted a 108-foot Hanuman statue to be airlifted.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi congratulates Sushma Swaraj, her team for Dalveer Bhandari’s re-election to ICJ: The prime minister called it a proud moment for the country, while other leaders said it was a huge ‘diplomatic win’.
- Fingers or hands of PM Narendra Modi’s critics will be chopped off, says Bihar BJP chief: Nityanand Rai later said he used the expression as ‘proverbs’ to convey that the BJP would deal strongly with the people who are against the country’s pride.
- Airlift 108-foot Hanuman statue in Karol Bagh to remove encroachments, suggests Delhi HC: The bench cited instances from the United States where even skyscrapers have been airlifted.
- Hadiya’s father moves Supreme Court to seek in-camera hearing on November 27: The top court is due to hear the woman’s testimony in person next week before giving its verdict in the religious conversion case.
- Government to investigate hospital that allegedly charged over Rs 15 lakh to treat child with dengue: Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, however, denied any wrongdoing.
- Customs authority asks companies, restaurants to reduce prices after cut in GST rates: The letter comes amid reports that restaurants are overcharging the customers.
- Jaipur IAS officer accused of raping a civil services aspirant in 2013 surrenders: BB Mohanty has been on the run since January 2014 when the woman filed the case.
- US Federal Reserve Chairperson Janet Yellen to resign from board after successor takes over: Though Yellen’s four-year term as the chairperson expires in February 2018, her term as member of its Board of Governors ends only in January 2024.
- Isro turns to private sector for help as it targets 60 satellite launches in next five years: The space agency floated a tender inviting private companies to assist them in building more than 30 satellites.
- Uber to purchase up to 24,000 self-driving cars from Volvo in non-exclusive deal: Uber’s Advanced Technologies group is building the autonomous system to be used in the vehicles.