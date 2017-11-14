quick reads

The big news: Modi praises Sushma Swaraj for Indian’s re-election to ICJ, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Bihar’s BJP chief said the hands of Modi critics should be cut off, and the Delhi High Court wanted a 108-foot Hanuman statue to be airlifted.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi congratulates Sushma Swaraj, her team for Dalveer Bhandari’s re-election to ICJ: The prime minister called it a proud moment for the country, while other leaders said it was a huge ‘diplomatic win’.   
  2. Fingers or hands of PM Narendra Modi’s critics will be chopped off, says Bihar BJP chief: Nityanand Rai later said he used the expression as ‘proverbs’ to convey that the BJP would deal strongly with the people who are against the country’s pride. 
  3. Airlift 108-foot Hanuman statue in Karol Bagh to remove encroachments, suggests Delhi HC: The bench cited instances from the United States where even skyscrapers have been airlifted. 
  4. Hadiya’s father moves Supreme Court to seek in-camera hearing on November 27: The top court is due to hear the woman’s testimony in person next week before giving its verdict in the religious conversion case.    
  5. Government to investigate hospital that allegedly charged over Rs 15 lakh to treat child with dengue: Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, however, denied any wrongdoing. 
  6. Customs authority asks companies, restaurants to reduce prices after cut in GST rates: The letter comes amid reports that restaurants are overcharging the customers.   
  7. Jaipur IAS officer accused of raping a civil services aspirant in 2013 surrenders: BB Mohanty has been on the run since January 2014 when the woman filed the case. 
  8. US Federal Reserve Chairperson Janet Yellen to resign from board after successor takes over: Though Yellen’s four-year term as the chairperson expires in February 2018, her term as member of its Board of Governors ends only in January 2024.   
  9. Isro turns to private sector for help as it targets 60 satellite launches in next five years: The space agency floated a tender inviting private companies to assist them in building more than 30 satellites.   
  10. Uber to purchase up to 24,000 self-driving cars from Volvo in non-exclusive deal: Uber’s Advanced Technologies group is building the autonomous system to be used in the vehicles.   
Sponsored Content 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.