The big news: Hardik Patel backs Congress after it agrees to Patidar quota, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Voting is on at five UP municipal corporations, and the teenager accused of killing a child in a Gurugram school was sent to a juvenile home.
- Congress has agreed to Patidars’ demand for reservation, says Hardik Patel: He said the Patidar outfit will not openly support the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls, but will fight against the BJP.
- Five municipal corporations go to polls in Uttar Pradesh; 16% voting in Agra till noon, three EVMs malfunction in Kanpur: Voters from Agra’s ward No. 29 alleged that BJP leader Ram Shankar Katheria tried to influence them.
- Accused Class 11 student in Gurugram school murder sent to juvenile home for 14 days: The court will hear arguments on taking the 16-year-old’s finger prints on November 29.
- US imposes sanctions on 13 North Korean, Chinese firms for supporting Pyongyang through trade: The new measures hit many companies that send workers to Russia, Poland, Cambodia and China.
- Tamil Nadu woman arrested for Facebook post criticising Madras High Court judge: She had found fault with Justice Kirubakaran’s remarks against teachers staging protests and strikes over Neet in the state.
- Uber CEO says company failed to disclose a breach that exposed data of 5.7 crore customers: The hackers downloaded the names and licence numbers of six lakh drivers, Dara Khosrowshahi said.
- Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says he does not support the ban on Padmavati or threats against its actors and filmmakers: Case filed against Javed Akhtar in Jaipur for ‘threatening social harmony’.
- Ninth Australian parliamentarian resigns as dual citizenship crisis worsens: Senator Skye Kakoschke-Moore from Nick Xenophon Team said that she had British citizenship by descent.
- Kerala government backs panel’s report on alleged honey trap, Malayalam channel may lose licence: The television channel had released an incriminating audio clip allegedly of AK Saseendran.
- Iranian man charged in US for Game of Thrones hack: Behzad Mesri has also been added to the FBI’s most wanted list.