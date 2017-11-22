A look at the headlines right now:

Congress has agreed to Patidars’ demand for reservation, says Hardik Patel: He said the Patidar outfit will not openly support the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls, but will fight against the BJP. Five municipal corporations go to polls in Uttar Pradesh; 16% voting in Agra till noon, three EVMs malfunction in Kanpur: Voters from Agra’s ward No. 29 alleged that BJP leader Ram Shankar Katheria tried to influence them. Accused Class 11 student in Gurugram school murder sent to juvenile home for 14 days: The court will hear arguments on taking the 16-year-old’s finger prints on November 29. US imposes sanctions on 13 North Korean, Chinese firms for supporting Pyongyang through trade: The new measures hit many companies that send workers to Russia, Poland, Cambodia and China. Tamil Nadu woman arrested for Facebook post criticising Madras High Court judge: She had found fault with Justice Kirubakaran’s remarks against teachers staging protests and strikes over Neet in the state. Uber CEO says company failed to disclose a breach that exposed data of 5.7 crore customers: The hackers downloaded the names and licence numbers of six lakh drivers, Dara Khosrowshahi said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says he does not support the ban on Padmavati or threats against its actors and filmmakers: Case filed against Javed Akhtar in Jaipur for ‘threatening social harmony’. Ninth Australian parliamentarian resigns as dual citizenship crisis worsens: Senator Skye Kakoschke-Moore from Nick Xenophon Team said that she had British citizenship by descent. Kerala government backs panel’s report on alleged honey trap, Malayalam channel may lose licence: The television channel had released an incriminating audio clip allegedly of AK Saseendran. Iranian man charged in US for Game of Thrones hack: Behzad Mesri has also been added to the FBI’s most wanted list.