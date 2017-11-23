The big news: Cyclone Ockhi to curve towards Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts, and 9 other top stories
Headlines: Amit Shah said Congress’ formula for Patidar quota is impossible, and Central Railway will soon move its offices out of CST in Mumbai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cyclone Ockhi will head towards coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat, predict weathermen: Ten ships and three aircraft were deployed for search operations off the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Lakshadweep islands on Sunday.
- Congress’ quota formula for Patidars is constitutionally impossible, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said the reservation demands raised by Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani needed ‘prolonged discussions’.
- Central Railway to move its offices out of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus: It will make way for a railway museum, Piyush Goyal had said last week.
- I-T raids unearth referral commission nexus between doctors and diagnostic centres in Bengaluru: Investigators found that doctors were paid crores for referring medical tests to certain laboratories.
- WhatsApp’s latest update will allow group administrators to stop other members from sending messages: The feature is currently available on the beta versions of the iOS and Android app.
- 10 arrested in Patna after firing at religious procession triggers clashes: Unidentified gunmen on bikes reportedly shot at an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in the city’s Phulwari Sharif locality.
- Hafiz Saeed says JuD will contest 2018 Pakistan elections ‘to highlight the Kashmir cause globally’: He also told the Pakistani government that ‘back channel diplomacy only caused harm’ to the Kashmir cause.
- OnePlus announces limited ‘Star Wars’ edition of its latest smartphone: The customised OnePlus 5T device may be sold only in India, reports said.
- Hawaii tests nuclear alarms for the first time since the Cold War ended: Officials are investigating whether the warning systems malfunctioned after they were barely heard at one of the popular beaches in the US state.
- Donald Trump’s tweet raises questions about when he knew Michael Flynn had lied to the FBI: The US president’s comment suggested he may have known about the former advisor’s misstatements when he asked the agency to not investigate him, experts said.