The big news: Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers for Congress president, and 9 other top stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers for post of Congress president: A number of senior leaders, including Amarinder Singh and Karan Singh, praised the Congress scion and said he will take the party to new heights.
  2. Narendra Modi says he was shocked by Gandhinagar archbishop’s ‘fatwa’ against nationalists: The prime minister said nationalism guided patriots to reach out and help Indians who require help, regardless of their faith or location.
  3. Lakshadweep suffered loss of over Rs 500 crore because of Cyclone Ockhi, says MP Mohammad Faizal: A 24-hour high alert was issued across coastal Karnataka on Sunday as the storm moved northwards.
  4. Delhi’s Max Hospital terminates services of two doctors who incorrectly declared newborn dead: The facility asserted that the action did not imply that the expert panel looking into the alleged case of medical negligence had found any lapse.
  5. National Commission for Women to meet complainant allegedly sexually exploited by Hardik Patel: The panel is looking into a fresh complaint, which comes on the heels of one that involved alleged sex videos of the Patidar leader.
  6. Protests at Osmania University after postgraduate student allegedly commits suicide: The students tried to block the police from taking Eramaina Murali’s body for autopsy.
  7. Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik hospitalised after man injures him during art festival: He is the brand ambassador of the ongoing Konark Sand Art Festival.
  8. Loan write-offs by state-owned banks set to breach Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-’18, says report: The write-offs in the July-September quarter were at an all-time high of Rs 29,783 crore.
  9. Angry parents block road after Kolkata’s GD Birla school decides to remain closed indefinitely: They also demanded the resignation and arrest of Principal Sharmila Nath, who they accused of attempting to conceal a student’s sexual assault.
  10. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurates Chabahar Port developed by India: New Delhi invested $500 million in the project, which opens a trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia bypassing Pakistan.
