The big news: Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers for Congress president, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi said he was shocked by an archbishop’s ‘fatwa’ against nationalists, and the toll in Cyclone Ockhi has risen to 25.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers for post of Congress president: A number of senior leaders, including Amarinder Singh and Karan Singh, praised the Congress scion and said he will take the party to new heights.
- Narendra Modi says he was shocked by Gandhinagar archbishop’s ‘fatwa’ against nationalists: The prime minister said nationalism guided patriots to reach out and help Indians who require help, regardless of their faith or location.
- Lakshadweep suffered loss of over Rs 500 crore because of Cyclone Ockhi, says MP Mohammad Faizal: A 24-hour high alert was issued across coastal Karnataka on Sunday as the storm moved northwards.
- Delhi’s Max Hospital terminates services of two doctors who incorrectly declared newborn dead: The facility asserted that the action did not imply that the expert panel looking into the alleged case of medical negligence had found any lapse.
- National Commission for Women to meet complainant allegedly sexually exploited by Hardik Patel: The panel is looking into a fresh complaint, which comes on the heels of one that involved alleged sex videos of the Patidar leader.
- Protests at Osmania University after postgraduate student allegedly commits suicide: The students tried to block the police from taking Eramaina Murali’s body for autopsy.
- Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik hospitalised after man injures him during art festival: He is the brand ambassador of the ongoing Konark Sand Art Festival.
- Loan write-offs by state-owned banks set to breach Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-’18, says report: The write-offs in the July-September quarter were at an all-time high of Rs 29,783 crore.
- Angry parents block road after Kolkata’s GD Birla school decides to remain closed indefinitely: They also demanded the resignation and arrest of Principal Sharmila Nath, who they accused of attempting to conceal a student’s sexual assault.
- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurates Chabahar Port developed by India: New Delhi invested $500 million in the project, which opens a trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia bypassing Pakistan.