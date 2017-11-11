The business wrap: Vijay Mallya’s trial begins in London, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Public sector loans that have been written off will be more than Rs 1 lakh crore this year, and Infosys was the top gainer on the Sensex.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Submissions in court will be self-evident, says Vijay Mallya as trial begins in London: The Westminster Magistrates’ Court is hearing India’s request to extradite the liquor baron.
- Loan write-offs by state-owned banks set to breach Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-’18, says report: The write-offs in the July-September quarter were at an all-time high of Rs 29,783 crore.
- Sensex, Nifty trim morning gains to close marginally higher: Infosys, which appointed a new CEO, was the top gainer on both the indices.
- India’s GDP growth should have been back at 9% by now, says Former Chief Economic Adviser Kaushik Basu: The economist said the significant drop in global oil prices should have taken growth back on track.
- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro plans digital currency to shore up crumbling economy: The country’s financial crisis worsened after the United States imposed sanctions earlier this year.
- BlackBerry told to pay Nokia $137 million in a payment dispute case: The Canadian company, however, said that it would continue to pursue its legal battle against Nokia for allegedly infringing on 11 patents.
- Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in digital platform Juggernaut Books: The digital books company said it could launch an online store called ‘Airtel books’.
- Bombay High Court quashes proposal to raise Mumbai Metro fares: The bench said the committee formed to decide the fares should be reconstituted.
- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurates Chabahar Port developed by India: India has invested $500 million in the project that opens a trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.
- OnePlus announces limited ‘Star Wars’ edition of its latest smartphone: The customised OnePlus 5T device may be sold only in India, reports said.