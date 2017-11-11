quick reads

The business wrap: Vijay Mallya’s trial begins in London, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Public sector loans that have been written off will be more than Rs 1 lakh crore this year, and Infosys was the top gainer on the Sensex.

A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

  1. Submissions in court will be self-evident, says Vijay Mallya as trial begins in London: The Westminster Magistrates’ Court is hearing India’s request to extradite the liquor baron.
  2. Loan write-offs by state-owned banks set to breach Rs 1 lakh crore in 2017-’18, says report: The write-offs in the July-September quarter were at an all-time high of Rs 29,783 crore. 
  3. Sensex, Nifty trim morning gains to close marginally higher: Infosys, which appointed a new CEO, was the top gainer on both the indices. 
  4. India’s GDP growth should have been back at 9% by now, says Former Chief Economic Adviser Kaushik Basu: The economist said the significant drop in global oil prices should have taken growth back on track.
  5. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro plans digital currency to shore up crumbling economy: The country’s financial crisis worsened after the United States imposed sanctions earlier this year. 
  6. BlackBerry told to pay Nokia $137 million in a payment dispute case: The Canadian company, however, said that it would continue to pursue its legal battle against Nokia for allegedly infringing on 11 patents. 
  7. Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in digital platform Juggernaut Books: The digital books company said it could launch an online store called ‘Airtel books’. 
  8. Bombay High Court quashes proposal to raise Mumbai Metro fares: The bench said the committee formed to decide the fares should be reconstituted. 
  9. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurates Chabahar Port developed by India: India has invested $500 million in the project that opens a trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.    
  10. OnePlus announces limited ‘Star Wars’ edition of its latest smartphone: The customised OnePlus 5T device may be sold only in India, reports said.
