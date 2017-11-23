Barack Obama leaves Donald Trump behind in list of most shared and liked Twitter posts this year

Three tweets by former United States President Barack Obama, against none by his successor Donald Trump, feature in a list of the most-liked and most-shared tweets this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Trump was, however, the most talked-about world leader in 2017 on Twitter, according to a list released by the social media website.

A picture tweet by former United States President Barack Obama, which shows him meeting mixed-race children, was the most liked and second-most shared post on Twitter this year. It had reached the landmark with 3 million likes within three days of being posted in August, and has got over 1.6 million more likes since then.

Obama’s tweet was in response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which had turned violent and led to the death of a woman. A car had rammed into a number of people protesting peacefully against the demonstration. President Trump hadblamed both sides for the violence instead of calling out the white supremacists, and faced widespread criticism for his response to the incident.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Another tweet, posted by Obama’s official account in his last few days of presidency, also featured in the top-10 list of most shared tweets. He wrote: “Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I’m asking you to believe – not in my ability to create change, but in yours.”

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

A tweet by popstar Ariana Grande found itself at the fourth position of the list of most shared posts. It was made in response to a terror attack during her concert in Manchester in the United Kingdom on May 22.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The most shared tweet beat both the former US president and the sitting president. Shared 3.6 million times since being posted in April, the tweet by a 17-year-old had just one demand: he wanted retweets so that fast food chain Wendy’s could give him a year’s worth of free chicken nuggets. Wendy’s had promised he would get it if he got 18 million retweets.