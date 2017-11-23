The big news: Mani Shankar Aiyar out of Congress for ‘neech’ remark on Modi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The nephew of the man who hacked a labourer to death in Rajasthan has been detained, and Palestinians protested after Trump’s Jerusalem move.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress suspends senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from its primary membership: After a row over his comment, the former Union minister said he had meant to say ‘low level’ when he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘neech’.
- Minor nephew shot the video while accused hacked labourer to death, say Rajasthan Police: Officers have rejected claims made by Shambhulal Regar’s wife that he was mentally unstable and addicted to marijuana.
- Dozens hurt as Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in protests after Trump’s Jerusalem decision: Israel has deployed extra troops in the West Bank as larger demonstrations are expected on Friday.
- Posters asking Muslims to vote for the Congress turn up in Surat, party calls it BJP’s mischief: The posters asked Muslims to ensure that Ahmed Patel becomes the CM to ‘maintain unity’, but the Congress said this was the BJP polarising the elections.
- Centre tells Supreme Court it will push Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The bench said it will start hearing petitions challenging the scheme from next week.
- India cutting a sorry figure with threats issued to artists, says Bombay High Court: The bench asked why the investigation agencies were not able to arrest the main accused in the murder cases of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.
- Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ for the first time in two months: The air quality index had stayed ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ every day since early October.
- Woman in Jharkhand died of starvation because Aadhaar-based systems failed, says non-profit report: Premani Kunwar’s pension was reportedly redirected to another person’s account due to Aadhaar glitches. She was also denied food ration in August and November.
- Unesco honours Kumbh Mela with ‘intangible cultural heritage’ status: Italy’s art of making Neapolitan pizza was among others to feature on the list.
- Financial resolution bill for banks will not compromise the rights of depositors, says Arun Jaitley: The Bill will create a corporation to classify financial establishments based on their risk factor, and take over firms that are at critical risk.