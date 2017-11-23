quick reads

The big news: Mani Shankar Aiyar out of Congress for ‘neech’ remark on Modi, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The nephew of the man who hacked a labourer to death in Rajasthan has been detained, and Palestinians protested after Trump’s Jerusalem move.

  1. Congress suspends senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from its primary membership: After a row over his comment, the former Union minister said he had meant to say ‘low level’ when he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘neech’.
  2. Minor nephew shot the video while accused hacked labourer to death, say Rajasthan Police: Officers have rejected claims made by Shambhulal Regar’s wife that he was mentally unstable and addicted to marijuana.
  3. Dozens hurt as Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in protests after Trump’s Jerusalem decision: Israel has deployed extra troops in the West Bank as larger demonstrations are expected on Friday.
  4. Posters asking Muslims to vote for the Congress turn up in Surat, party calls it BJP’s mischief: The posters asked Muslims to ensure that Ahmed Patel becomes the CM to ‘maintain unity’, but the Congress said this was the BJP polarising the elections.
  5. Centre tells Supreme Court it will push Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The bench said it will start hearing petitions challenging the scheme from next week.
  6. India cutting a sorry figure with threats issued to artists, says Bombay High Court: The bench asked why the investigation agencies were not able to arrest the main accused in the murder cases of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.
  7. Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ for the first time in two months: The air quality index had stayed ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ every day since early October.
  8. Woman in Jharkhand died of starvation because Aadhaar-based systems failed, says non-profit report: Premani Kunwar’s pension was reportedly redirected to another person’s account due to Aadhaar glitches. She was also denied food ration in August and November.
  9. Unesco honours Kumbh Mela with ‘intangible cultural heritage’ status: Italy’s art of making Neapolitan pizza was among others to feature on the list.
  10. Financial resolution bill for banks will not compromise the rights of depositors, says Arun Jaitley: The Bill will create a corporation to classify financial establishments based on their risk factor, and take over firms that are at critical risk.
