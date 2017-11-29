The big news: Pakistan says Indian Army killed three soldiers, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Vladimir Putin’s rival Alexei Navalny was barred from contesting the Russian polls, and Kulbhushan Jadhav met his mother, wife in Islamabad.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan Army claims India killed three of its soldiers in an act of ‘unprovoked firing’: The incident took place at the Rukh Chakri sector in Rawalakot, which is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
- Russian election commission bars Putin critic Alexei Navalny from contesting polls: Twelve out of the 13 members of the poll monitoring body voted to bar Navalny, citing a suspended prison sentence against him.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav meets his mother and wife in Islamabad: Pakistan clarified that the meeting did not mean they had granted consular access to the former Indian naval officer, and India’s counsel at the ICJ said he was concerned about Jadhav’s state of mind.
- ‘The Sound of Music’ actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68: Heather Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp in the popular musical.
- Union minister compares two doctors absent from an event to Naxals, says they should be gunned down: Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir was angry as the doctors were on leave when he was inaugurating a medicine counter at a hospital in Maharashtra.
- Vietnam evacuates 74,000 people as it braces for Typhoon Tembin; Philippines toll rises to 230: Thousands are missing in the Philippines even as rescue workers struggle to reach remote areas hit by floods and landslides.
- Rajasthan High Court asks state government to arrest doctors if they do not return to work: Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf told medical professionals to resume work by Tuesday to avoid detention.
- AIADMK removes four TTV Dinakaran loyalists from party posts, expels five: The party made the decision at a high-level committee meeting that was convened to discuss its performance in the RK Nagar bye-poll.
- NGOs getting foreign funds have 4 weeks to open accounts in any of 32 designated banks: MHA hopes the measure will bring more transparency and make procedural compliance easier.
- Julian Assange’s Twitter account restored after mysteriously going offline for an hour: Neither Twitter nor the WikiLeaks founder offered an explanation.