quick reads

The big news: Rajinikanth announces entry into Tamil Nadu politics, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: 5 soldiers died after militants attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama, and Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel was also given charge of finance portfolio.

by 
Arun Sankar/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Rajinikanth confirms his entry into politics, says the last year brought shame to Tamil Nadu: While Twitter users cheered the actor’s decision, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he will move to another state if his party allies with Rajinikanth.
  2. Five jawans killed after suspected JeM militants attack CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Another soldier died after Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector.
  3. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel agrees to take charge after phone call with Amit Shah: The BJP national president told Patel, who was unhappy about not getting three important portfolios, that he would be allotted suitable departments.
  4. In New Year message, Xi Jinping vows China will be the ‘keeper of international order’: Reform and ‘opening up’ are the paths to progress to ‘realise the Chinese dream’, the country’s president said.
  5. Two anti-government protestors killed and dozens detained in Iran, authorities warn of ‘iron fist’: The government denied the involvement of the police in the two deaths, and blamed Sunni groups and ‘foreign agents’ instead.
  6. All 10 leaders of Asean nations will be chief guests at Republic Day parade, says Narendra Modi: During his Mann ki Baat radio show, the prime minister also praised the bill that proposes to criminalise triple talaq.
  7. BMC demolishes illegal extensions at 314 restaurants in Mumbai, day after Kamala Mills fire kills 14: Police arrested two relatives and booked one for allegedly protecting restaurant owners.
  8. South Korea seizes Panama ship suspected of supplying oil to North Korea despite sanctions: This follows the seizure of a Hong Kong ship in November for similar reasons, which Seoul revealed on Friday.
  9. ‘We have to perform if we do not want to perish,’ new Air India chief tells staff: In a New Year’s message to the staff, Kharola wrote that ‘professional and productive work culture’ was key to turn around the struggling airline.
  10. Suicide attack at funeral in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad kills 15, injures 14: There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.