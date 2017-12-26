The big news: Rajinikanth announces entry into Tamil Nadu politics, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 5 soldiers died after militants attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama, and Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel was also given charge of finance portfolio.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajinikanth confirms his entry into politics, says the last year brought shame to Tamil Nadu: While Twitter users cheered the actor’s decision, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he will move to another state if his party allies with Rajinikanth.
- Five jawans killed after suspected JeM militants attack CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Another soldier died after Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector.
- Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel agrees to take charge after phone call with Amit Shah: The BJP national president told Patel, who was unhappy about not getting three important portfolios, that he would be allotted suitable departments.
- In New Year message, Xi Jinping vows China will be the ‘keeper of international order’: Reform and ‘opening up’ are the paths to progress to ‘realise the Chinese dream’, the country’s president said.
- Two anti-government protestors killed and dozens detained in Iran, authorities warn of ‘iron fist’: The government denied the involvement of the police in the two deaths, and blamed Sunni groups and ‘foreign agents’ instead.
- All 10 leaders of Asean nations will be chief guests at Republic Day parade, says Narendra Modi: During his Mann ki Baat radio show, the prime minister also praised the bill that proposes to criminalise triple talaq.
- BMC demolishes illegal extensions at 314 restaurants in Mumbai, day after Kamala Mills fire kills 14: Police arrested two relatives and booked one for allegedly protecting restaurant owners.
- South Korea seizes Panama ship suspected of supplying oil to North Korea despite sanctions: This follows the seizure of a Hong Kong ship in November for similar reasons, which Seoul revealed on Friday.
- ‘We have to perform if we do not want to perish,’ new Air India chief tells staff: In a New Year’s message to the staff, Kharola wrote that ‘professional and productive work culture’ was key to turn around the struggling airline.
- Suicide attack at funeral in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad kills 15, injures 14: There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.