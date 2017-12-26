The big news: US President Donald Trump threatens to stop funds to Pakistan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: IFS officer Vijay Gokhale was appointed the next foreign secretary, and the body of one more militant was found after attack in Pulwama.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US has ‘foolishly’ given Pakistan billions of dollars in aid over 15 years, but no more, says Trump: Meanwhile, a Reuters report said Pakistani government will take over charities and financial assets linked to Hafiz Saeed.
- IFS officer Vijay Keshav Gokhale appointed new foreign secretary: Gokhale was earlier the economic relations secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.
- Jammu and Kashmir officials find body of third militant after attack on CRPF training centre: Two militants were killed on Sunday, but security forces had resumed the operation on Monday morning to find the third.
- People with saffron flags allegedly attack Dalits heading to Bhima Koregaon memorial near Pune: This annual gathering was to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the last Anglo-Maratha battle.
- Rajinikanth launches website, mobile app to bring fans together before he starts political party: On Sunday, he had said his first priority would be to bring together his unregistered and registered fan clubs under one umbrella.
- Palestine recalls US envoy to discuss relations with Washington after Donald Trump’s Jerusalem move: Ambassador Husam Zomlot is expected to return to ‘normal work’ after consultations.
- Medical Association calls for suspension of private healthcare services across India on Tuesday: The organisation’s president called the National Medical Commission Bill anti-poor, anti-people, non-representative, undemocratic and anti-federal in character.
- Hundreds of vehicles burnt in fire at multi-storey car park in England’s Liverpool: Initial investigation showed an accidental fire inside a vehicle caused other cars to ignite, the police said.
- China enforces complete ban on ivory trade: A partial ban had reportedly resulted in an 80% decline in seizures of ivory entering the country.
- California legalises marijuana, but strict rules could delay sales: The state has allowed adults older than 21 to buy the drug and grow up to six plants.