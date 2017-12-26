quick reads

The big news: US President Donald Trump threatens to stop funds to Pakistan, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: IFS officer Vijay Gokhale was appointed the next foreign secretary, and the body of one more militant was found after attack in Pulwama.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. US has ‘foolishly’ given Pakistan billions of dollars in aid over 15 years, but no more, says Trump: Meanwhile, a Reuters report said Pakistani government will take over charities and financial assets linked to Hafiz Saeed.
  2. IFS officer Vijay Keshav Gokhale appointed new foreign secretary: Gokhale was earlier the economic relations secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.  
  3. Jammu and Kashmir officials find body of third militant after attack on CRPF training centre: Two militants were killed on Sunday, but security forces had resumed the operation on Monday morning to find the third.
  4. People with saffron flags allegedly attack Dalits heading to Bhima Koregaon memorial near Pune: This annual gathering was to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the last Anglo-Maratha battle.  
  5. Rajinikanth launches website, mobile app to bring fans together before he starts political party: On Sunday, he had said his first priority would be to bring together his unregistered and registered fan clubs under one umbrella.  
  6. Palestine recalls US envoy to discuss relations with Washington after Donald Trump’s Jerusalem move: Ambassador Husam Zomlot is expected to return to ‘normal work’ after consultations.
  7. Medical Association calls for suspension of private healthcare services across India on Tuesday: The organisation’s president called the National Medical Commission Bill anti-poor, anti-people, non-representative, undemocratic and anti-federal in character.  
  8. Hundreds of vehicles burnt in fire at multi-storey car park in England’s Liverpool: Initial investigation showed an accidental fire inside a vehicle caused other cars to ignite, the police said.  
  9. China enforces complete ban on ivory trade: A partial ban had reportedly resulted in an 80% decline in seizures of ivory entering the country.
  10. California legalises marijuana, but strict rules could delay sales: The state has allowed adults older than 21 to buy the drug and grow up to six plants.
