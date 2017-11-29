quick reads

The big news: Dalit leader calls off Maharashtra bandh, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned after the Centre refused to refer the triple talaq bill to a select panel, and a BSF jawan was killed in Rajpura.

by 
Punit Paranjpe/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar withdraws Maharashtra bandh, 16-year-old killed in Nanded: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an inquiry would be conducted into the violence across the state.
  2. Rajya Sabha adjourned after Centre refuses to refer triple talaq bill to select committee: Arun Jaitley said the bill should not be referred to the panel as the ban imposed on the practice by two Supreme Court judges would expire on February 22.   
  3. BSF jawan killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan: Pakistani Rangers targeted Indian positions with mortar shelling and firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajpura area, officials said.
  4. India cancels $500-million deal for Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles: New Delhi reportedly cancelled the deal as the DRDO is working on creating its own anti-tank guided weapon. 
  5. Aam Aadmi Party picks Sanjay Singh, Navin Gupta and Sushil Gupta for Rajya Sabha: Disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a dictator after he was left out of the nominations.   
  6. Tens of thousands march in pro-government rallies in Iran after six days of tumult: The rallies were held in towns and cities like Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Abadan, Gorgan and Qom, the state media reported. 
  7. Why should we force a PM from Tamil Nadu or Bengal to speak Hindi at the UN, asks Shashi Tharoor: The Congress’ MP from Thiruvananthapuram opposed the Centre’s bid to make Hindi an official language at the United Nations.   
  8. Hi-tech ship on its way to the Indian Ocean to search for fragments of missing MH370: The vessel is equipped with several autonomous submarines which can be launched from the boat to search for the plane under the sea.   
  9. Centre approves all-weather tunnel project to connect Leh with rest of Jammu and Kashmir: The government said the project would bring about ‘all-round economic and socio-cultural integration’ of the Ladakh region.   
  10. Uttar Pradesh government tells madrassas to reduce holidays during Muslim festivals: The Adityanath government directed the institutions to remain closed during several non-Muslim festivals. 
