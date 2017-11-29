The big news: Dalit leader calls off Maharashtra bandh, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned after the Centre refused to refer the triple talaq bill to a select panel, and a BSF jawan was killed in Rajpura.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar withdraws Maharashtra bandh, 16-year-old killed in Nanded: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an inquiry would be conducted into the violence across the state.
- Rajya Sabha adjourned after Centre refuses to refer triple talaq bill to select committee: Arun Jaitley said the bill should not be referred to the panel as the ban imposed on the practice by two Supreme Court judges would expire on February 22.
- BSF jawan killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan: Pakistani Rangers targeted Indian positions with mortar shelling and firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajpura area, officials said.
- India cancels $500-million deal for Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles: New Delhi reportedly cancelled the deal as the DRDO is working on creating its own anti-tank guided weapon.
- Aam Aadmi Party picks Sanjay Singh, Navin Gupta and Sushil Gupta for Rajya Sabha: Disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a dictator after he was left out of the nominations.
- Tens of thousands march in pro-government rallies in Iran after six days of tumult: The rallies were held in towns and cities like Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Abadan, Gorgan and Qom, the state media reported.
- Why should we force a PM from Tamil Nadu or Bengal to speak Hindi at the UN, asks Shashi Tharoor: The Congress’ MP from Thiruvananthapuram opposed the Centre’s bid to make Hindi an official language at the United Nations.
- Hi-tech ship on its way to the Indian Ocean to search for fragments of missing MH370: The vessel is equipped with several autonomous submarines which can be launched from the boat to search for the plane under the sea.
- Centre approves all-weather tunnel project to connect Leh with rest of Jammu and Kashmir: The government said the project would bring about ‘all-round economic and socio-cultural integration’ of the Ladakh region.
- Uttar Pradesh government tells madrassas to reduce holidays during Muslim festivals: The Adityanath government directed the institutions to remain closed during several non-Muslim festivals.