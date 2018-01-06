A look at the headlines right now:

Lalu Prasad Yadav accuses BJP of ‘fixing’ him soon after his sentencing in fodder scam case: A CBI court in Ranchi sentenced the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief to 3.5 years in jail and fined him Rs 10 lakh. ‘BJP needs to stop making tall claims,’ says Chidambaram after government predicts slow GDP growth: Rahul Gandhi came up with a new expansion for GDP – ‘Gross Divisive Politics’ – and blamed Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley for India’s economic slowdown. Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu sends privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha: A BJP MP moved the motion against the Congress chief last week for allegedly mocking Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet, referring to him as ‘Mr Jaitlie’. Mojo’s Bistro owner arrested after fire department says restaurant was source of Kamala Mills blaze: Earlier on Saturday, the Mumbai Police booked Yug Pathak and the other owners of the resto-pub. Eleven bodies found after avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district: Two people were taken to hospital on Friday night as they were injured. Tamil Nadu transport unions defy Madras High Court order, continue strike for third day: State Transport Minister MR Vijaybhaskar said the government had proposed a ‘very good’ wage revision agreement despite financial problems. Delhi airport cancels hundreds of flights to accommodate rehearsals for Republic Day parade, say reports: Although flight schedules are disrupted every year ahead of the January 26 celebrations, they are normally rescheduled, not cancelled. Malaysia to resume search for missing flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean: A US exploration firm will look for the wreckage on a ‘no cure, no fee’ basis, which means the company will only get paid if it finds the plane. White House wants to spend $18 billion till 2027 to build part of Mexico border wall: This is the first time the Donald Trump’s US administration has laid out a detailed financial blueprint for the plan. Court reserves verdict on bail application of boy accused in Gurugram murder case till Monday: The 16-year-old’s counsel had filed an appeal against the Juvenile Justice Board’s decision to reject his bail on December 15.