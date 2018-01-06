The big news: Lalu Yadav claims BJP framed him after fodder scam sentencing, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Chidambaram said the Centre needs to do solid work to boost the economy, and a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi was sent to the Lok Sabha.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lalu Prasad Yadav accuses BJP of ‘fixing’ him soon after his sentencing in fodder scam case: A CBI court in Ranchi sentenced the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief to 3.5 years in jail and fined him Rs 10 lakh.
- ‘BJP needs to stop making tall claims,’ says Chidambaram after government predicts slow GDP growth: Rahul Gandhi came up with a new expansion for GDP – ‘Gross Divisive Politics’ – and blamed Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley for India’s economic slowdown.
- Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu sends privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha: A BJP MP moved the motion against the Congress chief last week for allegedly mocking Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet, referring to him as ‘Mr Jaitlie’.
- Mojo’s Bistro owner arrested after fire department says restaurant was source of Kamala Mills blaze: Earlier on Saturday, the Mumbai Police booked Yug Pathak and the other owners of the resto-pub.
- Eleven bodies found after avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district: Two people were taken to hospital on Friday night as they were injured.
- Tamil Nadu transport unions defy Madras High Court order, continue strike for third day: State Transport Minister MR Vijaybhaskar said the government had proposed a ‘very good’ wage revision agreement despite financial problems.
- Delhi airport cancels hundreds of flights to accommodate rehearsals for Republic Day parade, say reports: Although flight schedules are disrupted every year ahead of the January 26 celebrations, they are normally rescheduled, not cancelled.
- Malaysia to resume search for missing flight MH370 in southern Indian Ocean: A US exploration firm will look for the wreckage on a ‘no cure, no fee’ basis, which means the company will only get paid if it finds the plane.
- White House wants to spend $18 billion till 2027 to build part of Mexico border wall: This is the first time the Donald Trump’s US administration has laid out a detailed financial blueprint for the plan.
- Court reserves verdict on bail application of boy accused in Gurugram murder case till Monday: The 16-year-old’s counsel had filed an appeal against the Juvenile Justice Board’s decision to reject his bail on December 15.