The big news: Four athletes killed in an accident on highway near Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: One body was recovered from the Cinevista studio fire debris, and a UIDAI official filed an FIR against The Tribune for a report about Aadhaar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four athletes killed in road accident on Panipat highway, two weightlifters injured: The dense smog may have been a factor that led to the accident, police officials said.
- One body recovered from Mumbai’s Cinevista film studio fire debris: A fire broke out in Lower Parel.
- UIDAI official files FIR against The Tribune and its reporter over Aadhaar data breach story, says report: The FIR also names the people who reporter Rachna Khaira contacted during the course of her reporting.
- Tamil Nadu MLA drives bus to help stranded passengers even as transport strike enters fourth day: KR Rajakrishnan, an AIADMK MLA, drove a 16-km route and dropped off 70 commuters at their destinations.
- Jignesh Mevani is not responsible for the Bhima Koregaon violence, says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: The Republican Party of India leader also indicated that it was uncertain whether he would ally with the BJP in future.
- Farmers dump rotten potatoes in front of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, CM Adityanath’s residence: They are reportedly protesting against the low purchase price of the produce.
- Donald Trump calls author Michael Wolff a ‘fraud’ after his new book criticised the US president: Some of the US president’s closest advisors questioned his fitness to hold the office, author Michael Wolff has written in his book on the Trump presidency.
- Atheists and rationalists all over the world are under threat, says DMK MP Kanimozhi: No religion treats women as equal to men, she said.
- Uttarakhand CM asks madrassas to put up portraits of PM, institutes refuse citing religion: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat asked the madrassas to ‘give up their conservatism on the issue’ and look at it ‘from an Indian point of view’.
- West Bengal policeman on life support after being attacked by mob during a raid, seven arrested: The police were targeted when they went to Bargarchomukh village in Shyampur to arrest an accused in a property dispute case.