Four athletes killed in road accident on Panipat highway, two weightlifters injured: The dense smog may have been a factor that led to the accident, police officials said. One body recovered from Mumbai’s Cinevista film studio fire debris: A fire broke out in Lower Parel. UIDAI official files FIR against The Tribune and its reporter over Aadhaar data breach story, says report: The FIR also names the people who reporter Rachna Khaira contacted during the course of her reporting. Tamil Nadu MLA drives bus to help stranded passengers even as transport strike enters fourth day: KR Rajakrishnan, an AIADMK MLA, drove a 16-km route and dropped off 70 commuters at their destinations. Jignesh Mevani is not responsible for the Bhima Koregaon violence, says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: The Republican Party of India leader also indicated that it was uncertain whether he would ally with the BJP in future. Farmers dump rotten potatoes in front of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, CM Adityanath’s residence: They are reportedly protesting against the low purchase price of the produce. Donald Trump calls author Michael Wolff a ‘fraud’ after his new book criticised the US president: Some of the US president’s closest advisors questioned his fitness to hold the office, author Michael Wolff has written in his book on the Trump presidency. Atheists and rationalists all over the world are under threat, says DMK MP Kanimozhi: No religion treats women as equal to men, she said. Uttarakhand CM asks madrassas to put up portraits of PM, institutes refuse citing religion: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat asked the madrassas to ‘give up their conservatism on the issue’ and look at it ‘from an Indian point of view’. West Bengal policeman on life support after being attacked by mob during a raid, seven arrested: The police were targeted when they went to Bargarchomukh village in Shyampur to arrest an accused in a property dispute case.