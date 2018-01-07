A look at the headlines right now:

Editors Guild says UIDAI action against The Tribune for Aadhaar story is an attack on press freedom: The journalists’ body said that UIDAI should instead have ordered an internal investigation into the alleged breach. Arun Jaitley says electoral bonds scheme improves transparency in political funding: The finance minister also said the government was open to suggestions to further cleanse the system. Man arrested for harassing former cricketer’s daughter: Debkumar Maity had made several calls to the woman and had threatened to kidnap her. Palestine denies reports of its former ambassador to Pakistan being reinstated: Walid Abu Ali was recalled from his post for attending a rally where he shared the dais with 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed. Man dies after being attacked by alleged right-wing activists in Mangaluru, CM announces compensation: Abdul Basheer was allegedly assaulted to avenge the murder of Bajrang Dal volunteer Deepak Rao. Catholic Church’s magazine withholds report on land sales by Syro-Malabar Church head: Indian Currents Chief Editor Suresh Mathew said the story would not be published until the church’s internal inquiry was over. Eleven Saudi Arabian princes arrested for protesting over utility bills in Riyadh: The sit-in came after the government decided to stop paying water and energy bills of royals. One body recovered from Mumbai’s Cinevista film studio fire debris: A fire broke out in Lower Parel. Four athletes killed in road accident on Panipat highway, two weightlifters injured: The dense smog may have been a factor that led to the accident, police officials said. Donald Trump calls author Michael Wolff a ‘fraud’ after his new book criticised the US president: Some of the US president’s closest advisors questioned his fitness to hold the office, author Michael Wolff has written in his book on the Trump presidency.