The big news: UIDAI defends FIR against Tribune reporter for Aadhaar piece, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Jaitley said electoral bonds may help transparency in political funding, and a man was arrested for harassing an ex-cricketer’s daughter.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Editors Guild says UIDAI action against The Tribune for Aadhaar story is an attack on press freedom: The journalists’ body said that UIDAI should instead have ordered an internal investigation into the alleged breach.
- Arun Jaitley says electoral bonds scheme improves transparency in political funding: The finance minister also said the government was open to suggestions to further cleanse the system.
- Man arrested for harassing former cricketer’s daughter: Debkumar Maity had made several calls to the woman and had threatened to kidnap her.
- Palestine denies reports of its former ambassador to Pakistan being reinstated: Walid Abu Ali was recalled from his post for attending a rally where he shared the dais with 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed.
- Man dies after being attacked by alleged right-wing activists in Mangaluru, CM announces compensation: Abdul Basheer was allegedly assaulted to avenge the murder of Bajrang Dal volunteer Deepak Rao.
- Catholic Church’s magazine withholds report on land sales by Syro-Malabar Church head: Indian Currents Chief Editor Suresh Mathew said the story would not be published until the church’s internal inquiry was over.
- Eleven Saudi Arabian princes arrested for protesting over utility bills in Riyadh: The sit-in came after the government decided to stop paying water and energy bills of royals.
- One body recovered from Mumbai’s Cinevista film studio fire debris: A fire broke out in Lower Parel.
- Four athletes killed in road accident on Panipat highway, two weightlifters injured: The dense smog may have been a factor that led to the accident, police officials said.
- Donald Trump calls author Michael Wolff a ‘fraud’ after his new book criticised the US president: Some of the US president’s closest advisors questioned his fitness to hold the office, author Michael Wolff has written in his book on the Trump presidency.