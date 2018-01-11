The big news: Owners of 1Above in Kamala Mills arrested 12 days after fire, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UIDAI will introduce Aadhaar virtual IDs to improve privacy, and a new team will investigate 186 cases from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai Police arrest three owners of 1Above restaurant, 12 days after Kamala Mills fire: The Sanghvi brothers were taken into custody on Wednesday and the third, Abhijeet Mankar, was caught a day later.
- UIDAI to use new two-step security system from June to ensure Aadhaar details stay private: In doing so, the body admitted what it has been denying until now – leaks of Aadhaar numbers are a massive concern.
- Supreme Court forms new team to investigate 186 cases from 1984 anti-Sikh riots: These cases have not yet been examined by the Centre-appointed Special Investigation Team.
- Suspected LeT militant allegedly involved in 2000 Red Fort attack arrested from Delhi airport: Bilal Ahmad Kawa’s bank account was allegedly used in hawala transactions that funded the strike as well as militancy in Kashmir.
- Cabinet relaxes norms for foreign investment in single brand retail, construction and Air India: The new rules will allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49% in Air India without requiring a government nod, helping speed up its privatisation process.
- CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to begin on March 5: The ICSE exams will begin on February 26 and the ISC papers on February 7
- Malaysia signs $70-million deal with US firm to find missing MH370: Ocean Infinity will begin its 90-day search for the missing flight on January 17.
- Bar Council of India issues notices to 500 MPs and MLAs who are practicing lawyers: The expert committee asked the recipients why they should not be debarred.
- Court rules Trump administration cannot end programme for children of undocumented US immigrants: Judge William Alsup said the DACA programme must remain in place until the federal cases were resolved.
- RBI-affiliated think tank disowns paper published by faculty member flagging problems with Aadhaar: The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology said the views expressed in the study were those of the author alone.