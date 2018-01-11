A look at the headlines right now:

Mumbai Police arrest three owners of 1Above restaurant, 12 days after Kamala Mills fire: The Sanghvi brothers were taken into custody on Wednesday and the third, Abhijeet Mankar, was caught a day later. UIDAI to use new two-step security system from June to ensure Aadhaar details stay private: In doing so, the body admitted what it has been denying until now – leaks of Aadhaar numbers are a massive concern. Supreme Court forms new team to investigate 186 cases from 1984 anti-Sikh riots: These cases have not yet been examined by the Centre-appointed Special Investigation Team. Suspected LeT militant allegedly involved in 2000 Red Fort attack arrested from Delhi airport: Bilal Ahmad Kawa’s bank account was allegedly used in hawala transactions that funded the strike as well as militancy in Kashmir. Cabinet relaxes norms for foreign investment in single brand retail, construction and Air India: The new rules will allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49% in Air India without requiring a government nod, helping speed up its privatisation process. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to begin on March 5: The ICSE exams will begin on February 26 and the ISC papers on February 7 Malaysia signs $70-million deal with US firm to find missing MH370: Ocean Infinity will begin its 90-day search for the missing flight on January 17. Bar Council of India issues notices to 500 MPs and MLAs who are practicing lawyers: The expert committee asked the recipients why they should not be debarred. Court rules Trump administration cannot end programme for children of undocumented US immigrants: Judge William Alsup said the DACA programme must remain in place until the federal cases were resolved. RBI-affiliated think tank disowns paper published by faculty member flagging problems with Aadhaar: The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology said the views expressed in the study were those of the author alone.