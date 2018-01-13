The big news: BJP says Supreme Court judges’ concerns are internal matter, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: New passports will no longer be address proof, and the US ambassador to Panama quit, saying he could not work under Trump.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP says Congress trying to politicise internal issues of the judiciary, after SC judges raise concerns: The attorney general said the four judges’ press conference ‘could have been avoided’.
- New passports may not serve as address proof as Centre plans to do away with the last page: The changes will not affect people holding old passports till the time they are valid, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
- US ambassador to Panama resigns, says he can no longer serve under President Trump: Officials said John Feeley’s resignation is not a direct response to Trump’s alleged use of the word ‘shithole’ in reference to some African nations.
- More 100 Karni Sena members detained for protesting outside censor board office over Padmaavat: They have demanded the film be banned, though the CBFC has cleared it with some edits and a title change.
- Pakistan Army tells US that Islamabad does not seek resumption of American military aid: US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel said the US will not take unilateral action against militants inside Pakistan.
- NRI arrested for allegedly molesting woman from US at hotel in New Delhi: The woman told the police that the accused also tried to sedate her.
- Vijay Mallya’s extradition case hearing inconclusive, granted bail until April 2: No date has been set for the next hearing.
- Tamil Nadu Assembly passes bill to raise salary of MLAs by nearly 100%: It was tabled in the Assembly earlier this week amid opposition from the DMK and Independent MLA TTV Dinakaran.
- Angela Merkel’s party reaches deal with former ally for negotiations to form government in Germany: The two parties signed a 28-page agreement on Friday.
- Retail inflation rises to a 16-month high of 5.21% in December 2017: Prices of vegetables rose by 29.13%, and those of eggs by 9.48%.