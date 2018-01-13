A look at the headlines right now:

BJP says Congress trying to politicise internal issues of the judiciary, after SC judges raise concerns: The attorney general said the four judges’ press conference ‘could have been avoided’. New passports may not serve as address proof as Centre plans to do away with the last page: The changes will not affect people holding old passports till the time they are valid, the Ministry of External Affairs said. US ambassador to Panama resigns, says he can no longer serve under President Trump: Officials said John Feeley’s resignation is not a direct response to Trump’s alleged use of the word ‘shithole’ in reference to some African nations. More 100 Karni Sena members detained for protesting outside censor board office over Padmaavat: They have demanded the film be banned, though the CBFC has cleared it with some edits and a title change. Pakistan Army tells US that Islamabad does not seek resumption of American military aid: US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel said the US will not take unilateral action against militants inside Pakistan. NRI arrested for allegedly molesting woman from US at hotel in New Delhi: The woman told the police that the accused also tried to sedate her. Vijay Mallya’s extradition case hearing inconclusive, granted bail until April 2: No date has been set for the next hearing. Tamil Nadu Assembly passes bill to raise salary of MLAs by nearly 100%: It was tabled in the Assembly earlier this week amid opposition from the DMK and Independent MLA TTV Dinakaran. Angela Merkel’s party reaches deal with former ally for negotiations to form government in Germany: The two parties signed a 28-page agreement on Friday. Retail inflation rises to a 16-month high of 5.21% in December 2017: Prices of vegetables rose by 29.13%, and those of eggs by 9.48%.