The big news: SC Bar Association says judges’ press meet was avoidable, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Four children died in Maharshtra after a boat capsized off Dahanu, and the ED raided Karti Chidambaram’s Delhi and Chennai residences.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Allegations against CJI Dipak Misra were ‘not substantial’, says Supreme Court Bar Association: The BJP said the Congress was trying to politicise internal issues of the judiciary, while the attorney general said the four judges’ press conference ‘could have been avoided’.
- At least four dead after boat carrying 40 schoolchildren capsizes off Dahanu in Maharashtra: Thirty-two children were rescued but the toll is likely to increase, local reports said.
- Enforcement Directorate raids Karti Chidambaram’s houses in Delhi and Chennai: After the searches, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the agency did not have the authority to carry out investigations under the money laundering act.
- Helicopter with seven aboard goes missing off Mumbai en route to ONGC oil rig: The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed aircraft and vessels to help locate the chopper.
- Aligarh school faces inquiry for portraying Zakir Naik as an Islamic hero in a textbook: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notice to the Islamic Mission School for including the preacher in its syllabus.
- Adoptive father of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews charged with capital murder for her death: The Dallas County grand jury also charged Wesley Matthews with tampering with physical evidence for dumping her body in a culvert.
- Lalu Prasad moves Jharkhand High Court against conviction in fodder scam, seeks bail: The bench is likely to hear his petitions on January 19, the former Bihar chief minister’s advocate said.
- Trump’s lawyer reportedly arranged $130,000 payout for adult film actress to keep affair secret: The attorney arranged for the payment to Stephanie Clifford a month before the presidential election in November 2016, ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported.
- TRAI cuts international call termination rate to 30 paise per minute to curb grey market: The new rates will be effective from February 1. Indian telecom operators are not happy with the decision, though.
- US ambassador to Panama resigns, says he can no longer serve under President Donald Trump: Officials said John Feeley’s resignation is not a direct response to Trump’s alleged use of the word ‘shithole’ in reference to some African nations.