A look at the headlines right now:

Allegations against CJI Dipak Misra were ‘not substantial’, says Supreme Court Bar Association: The BJP said the Congress was trying to politicise internal issues of the judiciary, while the attorney general said the four judges’ press conference ‘could have been avoided’. At least four dead after boat carrying 40 schoolchildren capsizes off Dahanu in Maharashtra: Thirty-two children were rescued but the toll is likely to increase, local reports said. Enforcement Directorate raids Karti Chidambaram’s houses in Delhi and Chennai: After the searches, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the agency did not have the authority to carry out investigations under the money laundering act. Helicopter with seven aboard goes missing off Mumbai en route to ONGC oil rig: The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed aircraft and vessels to help locate the chopper. Aligarh school faces inquiry for portraying Zakir Naik as an Islamic hero in a textbook: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notice to the Islamic Mission School for including the preacher in its syllabus. Adoptive father of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews charged with capital murder for her death: The Dallas County grand jury also charged Wesley Matthews with tampering with physical evidence for dumping her body in a culvert. Lalu Prasad moves Jharkhand High Court against conviction in fodder scam, seeks bail: The bench is likely to hear his petitions on January 19, the former Bihar chief minister’s advocate said. Trump’s lawyer reportedly arranged $130,000 payout for adult film actress to keep affair secret: The attorney arranged for the payment to Stephanie Clifford a month before the presidential election in November 2016, ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported. TRAI cuts international call termination rate to 30 paise per minute to curb grey market: The new rates will be effective from February 1. Indian telecom operators are not happy with the decision, though. US ambassador to Panama resigns, says he can no longer serve under President Donald Trump: Officials said John Feeley’s resignation is not a direct response to Trump’s alleged use of the word ‘shithole’ in reference to some African nations.