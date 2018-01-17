The big news: CJI likely to continue talks with dissenting judges, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The government withdrew Haj subsidy for pilgrims, and Trump’s ex-advisor Steve Bannon was told to testify about Russia’s meddling in polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CJI Dipak Misra meets four dissenting Supreme Court judges to discuss judicial crisis, talks likely to continue on Wednesday: Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan filed a complaint against the CJI in the medical college scam.
- Centre withdraws Haj subsidy, will use funds for Muslim girls’ education: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the decision was in line with the agenda to empower minority communities ‘with dignity, without appeasement’.
- Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon asked to testify before grand jury about Russian meddling in US elections: The former White House chief strategist refused to answer questions posed by the House Intelligence Committee.
- Congress wants Madhya Pradesh CM booked after video purportedly shows him hitting a man: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office is yet to comment on the developments.
- Four people beat up Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh, force him to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’: The accused told the victim that he had insulted gods.
- Decomposed body of Haryana gangrape main accused found near Karnal-Kurukshetra border, say reports: The 15-year-old girl’s body was found near a canal in Jind on January 12.
- Two teenage boys allegedly rape 13-year-old girl at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad: The accused have been booked for gangrape, molestation and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
- Reserve police constable kills three people in firing at Daund: Head Constable Sanjay Shinde was reportedly involved in gambling and owed people a large amount of money.
- Civilian injured in clashes with security forces in December dies: Bhat was a labourer and had been arrested in February 2017 after militants killed three jawans near his house.
- Suspected militants set ablaze nine oil tankers in Assam, no casualties reported: The attackers are believed to have taken away one tanker.