CJI Dipak Misra meets four dissenting Supreme Court judges to discuss judicial crisis, talks likely to continue on Wednesday: Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan filed a complaint against the CJI in the medical college scam. Centre withdraws Haj subsidy, will use funds for Muslim girls’ education: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the decision was in line with the agenda to empower minority communities ‘with dignity, without appeasement’. Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon asked to testify before grand jury about Russian meddling in US elections: The former White House chief strategist refused to answer questions posed by the House Intelligence Committee. Congress wants Madhya Pradesh CM booked after video purportedly shows him hitting a man: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office is yet to comment on the developments. Four people beat up Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh, force him to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’: The accused told the victim that he had insulted gods. Decomposed body of Haryana gangrape main accused found near Karnal-Kurukshetra border, say reports: The 15-year-old girl’s body was found near a canal in Jind on January 12. Two teenage boys allegedly rape 13-year-old girl at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad: The accused have been booked for gangrape, molestation and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Reserve police constable kills three people in firing at Daund: Head Constable Sanjay Shinde was reportedly involved in gambling and owed people a large amount of money. Civilian injured in clashes with security forces in December dies: Bhat was a labourer and had been arrested in February 2017 after militants killed three jawans near his house. Suspected militants set ablaze nine oil tankers in Assam, no casualties reported: The attackers are believed to have taken away one tanker.