A look at the headlines right now:

SC allows ‘Padmaavat’ to be released in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan: The states banning the film were destroying the federal structure, senior advocate Harish Salve said. Tripura to vote on February 18, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, counting of votes on March 3: Each candidate will have a poll campaign expenditure limit of Rs 20 lakh. NIA files chargesheet in Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case: LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin stoked trouble and sent funds to the Valley through non-banking channels, the agency said. India test-fires nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile Agni-V from Abdul Kalam island: The weapon has a strike range of over 5,000 kilometres. The future belongs to those who innovate, says Israel PM after meeting business leaders in Mumbai: Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Modi will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the 2008 attacks. Centre to cut additional borrowing from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore for 2017-’18: After the announcement, the BSE Sensex closed above 35,000 points for the first time ever. CNN, NYT, The Washington Post reporters among Donald Trump’s ‘Fake News’ award winners: The Republican Party’s website crashed minutes after the president tweeted a link to the list. SC’s Constitution bench to continue hearing petitions against Aadhaar on Thursday: During the hearing on Wednesday, the petitioners’ counsel claimed that the government’s programme ‘inverts the relationship between the citizen and the state’. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s FMCG brand plans to open 1,000 retail stores by end of 2018: Sri Sri Tattva has also tied up with BigBasket at a time when Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has announced the launch of its e-commerce operations. Efforts being made to resolve rift in judiciary, SC judge Chelameswar tells The Economic Times: Dissenting judges went to the press to ensure that the matters were addressed, Justice Jasti Chelameswar said.