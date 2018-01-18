The big news: SC allows ‘Padmaavat’ to be released in four states, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The EC announced poll dates for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, and the NIA filed a chargesheet in the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC allows ‘Padmaavat’ to be released in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan: The states banning the film were destroying the federal structure, senior advocate Harish Salve said.
- Tripura to vote on February 18, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, counting of votes on March 3: Each candidate will have a poll campaign expenditure limit of Rs 20 lakh.
- NIA files chargesheet in Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case: LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin stoked trouble and sent funds to the Valley through non-banking channels, the agency said.
- India test-fires nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile Agni-V from Abdul Kalam island: The weapon has a strike range of over 5,000 kilometres.
- The future belongs to those who innovate, says Israel PM after meeting business leaders in Mumbai: Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Modi will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the 2008 attacks.
- Centre to cut additional borrowing from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore for 2017-’18: After the announcement, the BSE Sensex closed above 35,000 points for the first time ever.
- CNN, NYT, The Washington Post reporters among Donald Trump’s ‘Fake News’ award winners: The Republican Party’s website crashed minutes after the president tweeted a link to the list.
- SC’s Constitution bench to continue hearing petitions against Aadhaar on Thursday: During the hearing on Wednesday, the petitioners’ counsel claimed that the government’s programme ‘inverts the relationship between the citizen and the state’.
- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s FMCG brand plans to open 1,000 retail stores by end of 2018: Sri Sri Tattva has also tied up with BigBasket at a time when Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has announced the launch of its e-commerce operations.
- Efforts being made to resolve rift in judiciary, SC judge Chelameswar tells The Economic Times: Dissenting judges went to the press to ensure that the matters were addressed, Justice Jasti Chelameswar said.