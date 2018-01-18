National Commission for Women Acting Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday said she was concerned about the behaviour of the Haryana police personnel. Her comments come in the wake of multiple incidents of rape and sexual assaults reported in Haryana since the weekend.

“I have been receiving a lot of complaints,” Sharma told ANI. “They haven’t been trained how to behave with women.” The Haryana Police have agreed to sensitise their personnel, she added.

Sharma said he was not satisfied with the report that the director-general of police had submitted after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found near a canal in Jind district and a medical examination revealed she was gangraped. The NCW on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the Jind incident. “I had written a letter to him [DGP] to send me a report within 48 hours,” Sharma said.

The latest incident in Haryana was reported from Hisar on Wednesday. A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in the district on Tuesday.

On January 15, the Haryana Police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly mutilating the genitalia of a 10-year-old girl in Pinjore town in Pachkula district. On Sunday, the police arrested two men for allegedly raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Panipat district.

On January 13, four men in Faridabad allegedly abducted a 23-year-old woman while she was on her way home from work and raped her in a moving car. This came a day after the Jind incident.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar had called the rapes and sexual assaults “unfortunate” and listed out a number of measures his government would take. Later, a delegation of Congress leaders met Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki to demand that the current government be asked to resign or that he dismiss the Assembly and impose President’s Rule in the state.