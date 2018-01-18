A look at the headlines right now:

GST Council revises rates on 29 goods and 53 services, discusses ways to simplify filing returns: Arun Jaitley said it will take up the proposal to bring petroleum and diesel products under the ambit of tax regime at the next meeting.

SC allows ‘Padmaavat’ to be released in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan: Members of the Rajput community in Chhattisgarh threatened to burn down movie halls that screen the film. Tripura to vote on February 18, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, results on March 3: Each candidate will have a poll campaign expenditure limit of Rs 20 lakh.

Adityanath government approves bill to shift slaughterhouses outside city limits in Uttar Pradesh: The amendments also propose that from now on, municipal corporations and boards only regulate abattoirs.

‘I am anti-Modi, anti-Shah, anti-Hegde. They are not Hindus,’ says actor Prakash Raj: He also called for state governments that tried to ban the film ‘Padmaavat’ to quit. Chief Justice Dipak Misra meets dissenting Supreme Court judges again, say reports: More meetings are likely this week. School principal arrested, Class 6 girl questioned in Lucknow for allegedly attacking junior: The police said the injured boy identified the older student from photographs.

NIA files chargesheet in Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case: LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin stoked trouble and sent funds to the Valley through non-banking channels, the agency said. The future belongs to those who innovate, says Israel PM after meeting business leaders in Mumbai: Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Modi will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the 2008 attacks. Pakistan says it doesn’t need US aid, Afghan president says his government will collapse without it: Islamabad did not want to ‘compromise its national sovereignty’, Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif said.