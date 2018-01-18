The big news: GST Council rejigs rates for 82 goods and services, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court ruled against a ban on ‘Padmaavat’ in four states, and the EC announced election dates for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GST Council revises rates on 29 goods and 53 services, discusses ways to simplify filing returns: Arun Jaitley said it will take up the proposal to bring petroleum and diesel products under the ambit of tax regime at the next meeting.
- SC allows ‘Padmaavat’ to be released in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan: Members of the Rajput community in Chhattisgarh threatened to burn down movie halls that screen the film.
- Tripura to vote on February 18, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27, results on March 3: Each candidate will have a poll campaign expenditure limit of Rs 20 lakh.
- Adityanath government approves bill to shift slaughterhouses outside city limits in Uttar Pradesh: The amendments also propose that from now on, municipal corporations and boards only regulate abattoirs.
- ‘I am anti-Modi, anti-Shah, anti-Hegde. They are not Hindus,’ says actor Prakash Raj: He also called for state governments that tried to ban the film ‘Padmaavat’ to quit.
- Chief Justice Dipak Misra meets dissenting Supreme Court judges again, say reports: More meetings are likely this week.
- School principal arrested, Class 6 girl questioned in Lucknow for allegedly attacking junior: The police said the injured boy identified the older student from photographs.
- NIA files chargesheet in Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case: LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin stoked trouble and sent funds to the Valley through non-banking channels, the agency said.
- The future belongs to those who innovate, says Israel PM after meeting business leaders in Mumbai: Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Modi will meet 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the 2008 attacks.
- Pakistan says it doesn’t need US aid, Afghan president says his government will collapse without it: Islamabad did not want to ‘compromise its national sovereignty’, Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif said.