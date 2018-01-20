A look at the headlines right now:

MLAs’ disqualification is EC chief AK Joti’s ‘gift’ to Modi, says AAP: Party spokesperson accused the poll panel of discrimination and said its recommendation was one-sided. State-run ONGC to buy government stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore: The sale will help the Centre meet half of its disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-’18. Nine killed as fire breaks out in Delhi plastic factory: The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. We will enact law to award death for rapists of girls aged 12 or below, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: He blamed the media for sensationalising incidents of rape in the state. Class 12 student in Haryana allegedly shoots school principal dead with father’s gun: The motive behind the killing is not known yet, but officials said the student was rusticated a few weeks ago for poor attendance. Darwin is scientifically wrong, says minister Satyapal Singh, BJP leader Ram Madhav supports him: Nobody saw an ape turn into a man, says the minister of state for human resource development. CJI Dipak Misra’s bench will hear judge Loya case on Monday: The petition had called the death of the CBI judge ‘questionable, mysterious and contradicting’. Two teens die in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after policemen allegedly refuse help: A video showed the boys lying motionless on the road as the three officers, who were later suspended, worried about staining the seats of their car. Subramanian Swamy says I-T department imposed Rs 414 crore fine on firm in National Herald case: The BJP leader told the court that the firm Young India, in which Congress’ Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are shareholders, was fined for withholding information. Pakistan must change its mindset about ‘good and bad’ terrorists, India says at United Nations: Indian ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said it was New Delhi’s vision to ensure Afghanistan ‘regains its place’.