The big news: AAP urges president to hear its view in office-of-profit case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: ONGC will buy 51.11% government stake in Hindustan Petroleum, and nine people were killed after fire broke out in a factory in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MLAs’ disqualification is EC chief AK Joti’s ‘gift’ to Modi, says AAP: Party spokesperson accused the poll panel of discrimination and said its recommendation was one-sided.
- State-run ONGC to buy government stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore: The sale will help the Centre meet half of its disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-’18.
- Nine killed as fire breaks out in Delhi plastic factory: The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.
- We will enact law to award death for rapists of girls aged 12 or below, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: He blamed the media for sensationalising incidents of rape in the state.
- Class 12 student in Haryana allegedly shoots school principal dead with father’s gun: The motive behind the killing is not known yet, but officials said the student was rusticated a few weeks ago for poor attendance.
- Darwin is scientifically wrong, says minister Satyapal Singh, BJP leader Ram Madhav supports him: Nobody saw an ape turn into a man, says the minister of state for human resource development.
- CJI Dipak Misra’s bench will hear judge Loya case on Monday: The petition had called the death of the CBI judge ‘questionable, mysterious and contradicting’.
- Two teens die in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after policemen allegedly refuse help: A video showed the boys lying motionless on the road as the three officers, who were later suspended, worried about staining the seats of their car.
- Subramanian Swamy says I-T department imposed Rs 414 crore fine on firm in National Herald case: The BJP leader told the court that the firm Young India, in which Congress’ Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are shareholders, was fined for withholding information.
- Pakistan must change its mindset about ‘good and bad’ terrorists, India says at United Nations: Indian ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said it was New Delhi’s vision to ensure Afghanistan ‘regains its place’.