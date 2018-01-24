The big news: Lalu Prasad sentenced to five years in jail in fodder scam, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: States increased security ahead of the release of ‘Padmaavat’, and the Pakistan prime minister said Hafiz Saeed’s charities will be seized.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Special CBI court sentences Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years in jail in Chaibasa fodder scam case: Former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra was also found guilty.
- States step up security ahead of the Padmaavat’s release: Forty-eight people have been taken into custody after protestors vandalised malls and torched vehicles in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.
- Islamabad will seize control of Hafiz Saeed’s charities, Pakistan PM tells Reuters: Referring to the Army, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said everybody is on board and committed to implementing the UN sanctions.
- Gunmen attack Save the Children office in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan, injure 11: A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate of the compound before the attack began.
- International Labour Organization revises India’s unemployment rate projection to 3.5% for 2017: The United Nations agency said that as per its estimates the number of people without jobs has increased to 3.5% in 2017, up from 3.4% it had projected earlier.
- Supreme Court issues notice to CBI on convict AG Perarivalan’s plea in Rajiv Gandhi assassination: On Tuesday, the court had asked the Centre to decide on the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to cancel the jail sentences of seven convicts in the case.
- Thirty-three people arrested in Gurugram as police bust call centre racket: The operators allegedly duped clients, mostly foreigners, by offering them loans, lotteries and tax benefits.
- Muslim women rights group urges Centre, Opposition to ensure passage of triple talaq bill: The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan called for the practice to be made a bailable offence, but said the criminalisation provision should be retained.
- Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter says a DNA test of his remains will clear doubts about his death: Anita Bose-Pfaff said the Indian and Japanese governments must agree to extract DNA from the freedom fighter’s bones.
- US State Department designates Indian-origin UK citizen Siddhartha Dhar as a global terrorist: Dhar left Britain in 2014 with his family to join the Islamic State, the department said.