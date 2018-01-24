A look at the headlines right now:

Special CBI court sentences Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years in jail in Chaibasa fodder scam case: Former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra was also found guilty. States step up security ahead of the Padmaavat’s release: Forty-eight people have been taken into custody after protestors vandalised malls and torched vehicles in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. Islamabad will seize control of Hafiz Saeed’s charities, Pakistan PM tells Reuters: Referring to the Army, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said everybody is on board and committed to implementing the UN sanctions. Gunmen attack Save the Children office in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan, injure 11: A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate of the compound before the attack began. International Labour Organization revises India’s unemployment rate projection to 3.5% for 2017: The United Nations agency said that as per its estimates the number of people without jobs has increased to 3.5% in 2017, up from 3.4% it had projected earlier. Supreme Court issues notice to CBI on convict AG Perarivalan’s plea in Rajiv Gandhi assassination: On Tuesday, the court had asked the Centre to decide on the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to cancel the jail sentences of seven convicts in the case. Thirty-three people arrested in Gurugram as police bust call centre racket: The operators allegedly duped clients, mostly foreigners, by offering them loans, lotteries and tax benefits. Muslim women rights group urges Centre, Opposition to ensure passage of triple talaq bill: The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan called for the practice to be made a bailable offence, but said the criminalisation provision should be retained. Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter says a DNA test of his remains will clear doubts about his death: Anita Bose-Pfaff said the Indian and Japanese governments must agree to extract DNA from the freedom fighter’s bones. US State Department designates Indian-origin UK citizen Siddhartha Dhar as a global terrorist: Dhar left Britain in 2014 with his family to join the Islamic State, the department said.