The big news: Anti-Padmaavat protestors attack school bus in Gurugram, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The strike called over the Mahadayi river dispute may bring Karnataka to a standstill, and Jay Panda was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Multiplex Association says its members will not screen Padmaavat in Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and Goa: There were protests in Mathura, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Meerut, Lucknow, Gurugram, Jammu and outside Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, among many other cities.
- Strike called over Mahadayi river dispute expected to bring Karnataka to a standstill: Officials said state transport buses and the metro will run as usual, but private vehicles may stay off the road.
- Odisha MP Jay Panda suspended from Biju Janata Dal on ‘disciplinary grounds’: He called Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s decision a conspiracy and said the allegations against him were ‘entirely false and baseless’.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav gets five years in jail in fodder scam’s Chaibasa case: The special CBI court also sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra to five years in prison.
- Bombay High Court lifts order barring press from covering Sohrabuddin Sheikh case trial: Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said the ban on reporting any part of the proceedings was contrary to law.
- Shoe hurled at Asaduddin Owaisi during rally in South Mumbai: The AIMIM chief was speaking against the government’s triple talaq bill when he was hit by the shoe.
- US Attorney General Jeff Sessions questioned in case of alleged Russian meddling in 2016 elections: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who is investigating the case, wants to interrogate President Donald Trump next.
- Delhi High Court tells EC not to announce bye-poll dates till Monday: Bye-elections have to be held within six months after the Ministry of Home Affairs follows up on the president’s order to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs.
- The lingering effects of demonetisation slowed down India’s growth, Raghuram Rajan tells NDTV: The former RBI governor said India’s figures were downgraded partly because of the ‘two big headwinds’, referring to the GST as well.
- Writer and feminist icon Virginia Woolf features in today’s Google Doodle on her 136th birthday: She is regarded as one of Britain’s greatest novelists and essayists.