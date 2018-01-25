A look at the headlines right now:

Multiplex Association says its members will not screen Padmaavat in Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP and Goa: There were protests in Mathura, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Meerut, Lucknow, Gurugram, Jammu and outside Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, among many other cities. Strike called over Mahadayi river dispute expected to bring Karnataka to a standstill: Officials said state transport buses and the metro will run as usual, but private vehicles may stay off the road. Odisha MP Jay Panda suspended from Biju Janata Dal on ‘disciplinary grounds’: He called Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s decision a conspiracy and said the allegations against him were ‘entirely false and baseless’. Lalu Prasad Yadav gets five years in jail in fodder scam’s Chaibasa case: The special CBI court also sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra to five years in prison. Bombay High Court lifts order barring press from covering Sohrabuddin Sheikh case trial: Justice Revati Mohite-Dere said the ban on reporting any part of the proceedings was contrary to law. Shoe hurled at Asaduddin Owaisi during rally in South Mumbai: The AIMIM chief was speaking against the government’s triple talaq bill when he was hit by the shoe. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions questioned in case of alleged Russian meddling in 2016 elections: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who is investigating the case, wants to interrogate President Donald Trump next. Delhi High Court tells EC not to announce bye-poll dates till Monday: Bye-elections have to be held within six months after the Ministry of Home Affairs follows up on the president’s order to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs. The lingering effects of demonetisation slowed down India’s growth, Raghuram Rajan tells NDTV: The former RBI governor said India’s figures were downgraded partly because of the ‘two big headwinds’, referring to the GST as well. Writer and feminist icon Virginia Woolf features in today’s Google Doodle on her 136th birthday: She is regarded as one of Britain’s greatest novelists and essayists.