A look at the headlines right now:

‘America is open for business,’ says Donald Trump at World Economic Forum: The US president pitched the United States as a great place for investors and pushed his controversial ‘America First’ policy. India showcases its cultural diversity, military might for ASEAN leaders during Republic Day parade: The Congress said Rahul Gandhi was made to sit in the sixth row, party accused BJP of discarding convention. Uttar Pradesh youth dies in clashes during VHP, ABVP rally in Kasganj: Several people were injured and dozens of vehicles were damaged in Baddu Nagar, where the police imposed prohibitory orders. J&K police detain Pune woman who was allegedly plotting a suicide attack on Republic Day: The 18-year-old was apprehended on Thursday night after intelligence agencies alerted the state police. India, China ‘experienced enough’ to handle hurdles like Doklam standoff, says new Indian envoy: China, meanwhile, outlined its plan to extend the Belt and Road initiative to the Arctic, with a “Polar Silk Road”. Karni Sena believes Sanjay Leela Bhansali was behind the attack on Gurugram school bus: The group denied it had any role in the incident. Six male BBC journalists agree to take pay cuts after debate over gender discrimination: This comes two weeks after a woman editor resigned, alleging unequal pay for men and women doing similar jobs. There are no factions in the Communist Party and no clash with Sitaram Yechury, says Prakash Karat: Karat was referring to reports about his differences with party general secretary Sitaram Yechury over a party resolution. US President Donald Trump says he is ready to apologise for retweeting anti-Muslim videos: He said he was not aware of the politics of the far-right Britain First party, whose leader had first tweeted the videos. The Doomsday Clock is now just two minutes from the apocalypse: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said ‘the nuclear landscape took center stage’ in its decision to move the minute hand closer to midnight this year.