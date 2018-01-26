The big news: Donald Trump declares America open for business at Davos, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India showcased its military might for ASEAN leaders on Republic Day, and UP’s Kasganj was tense after a youth was killed in clashes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘America is open for business,’ says Donald Trump at World Economic Forum: The US president pitched the United States as a great place for investors and pushed his controversial ‘America First’ policy.
- India showcases its cultural diversity, military might for ASEAN leaders during Republic Day parade: The Congress said Rahul Gandhi was made to sit in the sixth row, party accused BJP of discarding convention.
- Uttar Pradesh youth dies in clashes during VHP, ABVP rally in Kasganj: Several people were injured and dozens of vehicles were damaged in Baddu Nagar, where the police imposed prohibitory orders.
- J&K police detain Pune woman who was allegedly plotting a suicide attack on Republic Day: The 18-year-old was apprehended on Thursday night after intelligence agencies alerted the state police.
- India, China ‘experienced enough’ to handle hurdles like Doklam standoff, says new Indian envoy: China, meanwhile, outlined its plan to extend the Belt and Road initiative to the Arctic, with a “Polar Silk Road”.
- Karni Sena believes Sanjay Leela Bhansali was behind the attack on Gurugram school bus: The group denied it had any role in the incident.
- Six male BBC journalists agree to take pay cuts after debate over gender discrimination: This comes two weeks after a woman editor resigned, alleging unequal pay for men and women doing similar jobs.
- There are no factions in the Communist Party and no clash with Sitaram Yechury, says Prakash Karat: Karat was referring to reports about his differences with party general secretary Sitaram Yechury over a party resolution.
- US President Donald Trump says he is ready to apologise for retweeting anti-Muslim videos: He said he was not aware of the politics of the far-right Britain First party, whose leader had first tweeted the videos.
- The Doomsday Clock is now just two minutes from the apocalypse: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said ‘the nuclear landscape took center stage’ in its decision to move the minute hand closer to midnight this year.