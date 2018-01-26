Security stepped up as 10 Asean leaders set to take the stage as chief guests on 69th Republic Day
The 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or Asean, will be the chief guests at the Republic Day Parade on Friday. As New Delhi prepared to host them, a stage enclosed by 100-feet wide bulletproof glass was set up at Rajpath. It is three times bigger than last year’s protective enclosure.
The guests will visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan first and are then expected to drive down Raisina Hill at 9.35 am. The first to arrive will be the Prime Minister of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and the last to reach will be the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn, NDTV reported.
Here are the latest updates:
Live updates
8.45 am: Visuals of the Republic Day Parade in the city of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.
8.35 am: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah unfurls the Tricolour at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
8.31 am: One person from the ten Asean nations, whose leaders are the chief guests today, have been honoured with the Padma Shri awards. Some of them are: Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman of Brueni; Hun Many, the son of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen; Indonesian sculptor I Nyoman Nuarta; Bounlap Keokangna of Laos; and historian Dr Thant Myint U of Myanmar.
8.30 am: Twenty-three vibrant tableaux showcasing the country’s cultural diversity and military might will feature in the parade today. The Border Security Force’s women’s motorcycle team Seema Bhawani will be one of the main attractions. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police will feature its tableau in the parade for the first time in two decades, and will show troops patrolling the China border on snow scooters.
8.19 am: Visuals of the Republic Day parade from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.
7.58 am: Security has been stepped up in the National Capital and mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters have been deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort.
7.36 am: The Congress is reportedly upset that Rahul Gandhi has been assigned a seat in the fourth row at the celebrations.
7.35 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi writes a letter to the nation “to remind ourselves of the commitments we made in our Constitution”.
7.30 am: Today’s Google Doodle marks the Republic Day. “The geometrical shapes that form the Doodle’s background are inspired by the vibrant colours and patterns of traditional hand-loom draperies from different states,” says the company.
One can see a man blowing an ancient musical instrument called the Sringa, a form of traditional puppetry used to narrate folk tales, and the spinning wheel. “Ceremonial dances form an important part of rituals during the many festivals celebrated across India, and today’s Doodle depicts the Bihu dance from Assam,” Google said.
7.25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the nation on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day.