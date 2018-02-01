The big news: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present Budget in Parliament, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An IAF officer was arrested for allegedly leaking classified information, and Google honoured writer and poet Kamala Das with a doodle.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Focus to be on farming sector, fiscal deficit and tax sops this Budget: Arun Jaitley, who will announce the government’s financial agenda for the coming year, had said agriculture would be the Centre’s top priority.
- IAF officer taken into custody for allegedly leaking classified information: Investigators believe the officer was in touch with a woman through social media and had shared sensitive documents with her.
- Google celebrates publication of Indian author Kamala Das’s autobiography My Story: The autobiography was published in Malayalam as Ente Katha on February 1, 1973.
- One killed as train carrying US Republican lawmakers hits truck in Virginia: The White House said no members of the Congress were seriously injured.
- Super blue blood moon mesmerises skywatchers across the world: In India, this will be seen for the first time in 35 years.
- ‘One Part Woman’ translator Aniruddhan Vasudevan declines Sahitya Akademi Award: Aniruddhan Vasudevan said that he saw the petitions against the prize as an ongoing effort to harass author Perumal Murugan.
- India slips 10 places to 42 on Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index: It was the sharpest decline after Indonesia, which was the worst-performing nation.
- Police arrest man for brutally beating his son and daughter in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan: A video of the incident showed Chain Singh Rawat tying a rope around his son’s neck and caning him.
- Taliban militants now active in 70% of Afghanistan, affect nearly half the population, reveals BBC study: The militant group fully controls 4%, or 14 districts in the country.
- India’s core sector growth declines to 4% in December 2017: Cement production rose the most in December at 19.6%.