Arun Jaitley presents Budget 2018 with healthcare plan for 50 crore people, higher crop prices for farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Budget “development-friendly”, but the Opposition criticised it. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi calls for Opposition unity outside and inside Parliament: The senior Congress leader urged Opposition leaders to set aside their differences on state matters and stand unitedly on topics of national importance. Government defers rollout of e-waybill for transporters after ‘tech glitches’: A provision under the GST regime required transporters to carry the electronic document to track movement of goods between states from February 1. Congress wins all three bye-poll seats in Rajasthan, TMC wins Naopara and Uluberia in Bengal: The Congress won the Mandalgarh Assembly constituency by 12,976 votes, the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by 84,414 votes and Alwar by 1,96,496 votes. CBI files chargesheet against Ram Rahim Singh, two aides for allegedly castrating Dera followers: The agency has also named doctors Mahinder Pal Singh and Pankaj Garg in its chargesheet. Late Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s eldest son commits suicide, reports state media: Fidel Ángel Castro Diaz-Balart was a nuclear physicist and had been working as a scientific counsellor to the Cuban Council of State. Chief justice introduces new subject-wise roster system in the Supreme Court, will hear PILs himself: Four senior top court judges had claimed that Dipak Misra had assigned important cases arbitrarily. We are not defending government, but won’t follow NGO line either, says SC judge during Aadhaar hearing: ‘Since beginning, I am hearing that if I am not with you, then I am an Aadhaar judge,’ Justice Chandrachud told counsel Shyam Divan. Five injured in shooting in Los Angeles middle school, 12-year-old girl arrested: The police said the motive of the shooting is unclear. Allahabad High Court upholds decision to quash order against Adityanath in 2007 riot case: The chief judicial magistrate of Gorakhpur, however, can decide the case afresh, Justice BK Narayana said.