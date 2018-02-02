The big news: Narendra Modi calls Budget ‘development-friendly’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sonia Gandhi called for Opposition unity at a strategy meet, and the government deferred the rollout of e-waybill after technical glitches.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arun Jaitley presents Budget 2018 with healthcare plan for 50 crore people, higher crop prices for farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Budget “development-friendly”, but the Opposition criticised it.
- UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi calls for Opposition unity outside and inside Parliament: The senior Congress leader urged Opposition leaders to set aside their differences on state matters and stand unitedly on topics of national importance.
- Government defers rollout of e-waybill for transporters after ‘tech glitches’: A provision under the GST regime required transporters to carry the electronic document to track movement of goods between states from February 1.
- Congress wins all three bye-poll seats in Rajasthan, TMC wins Naopara and Uluberia in Bengal: The Congress won the Mandalgarh Assembly constituency by 12,976 votes, the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by 84,414 votes and Alwar by 1,96,496 votes.
- CBI files chargesheet against Ram Rahim Singh, two aides for allegedly castrating Dera followers: The agency has also named doctors Mahinder Pal Singh and Pankaj Garg in its chargesheet.
- Late Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s eldest son commits suicide, reports state media: Fidel Ángel Castro Diaz-Balart was a nuclear physicist and had been working as a scientific counsellor to the Cuban Council of State.
- Chief justice introduces new subject-wise roster system in the Supreme Court, will hear PILs himself: Four senior top court judges had claimed that Dipak Misra had assigned important cases arbitrarily.
- We are not defending government, but won’t follow NGO line either, says SC judge during Aadhaar hearing: ‘Since beginning, I am hearing that if I am not with you, then I am an Aadhaar judge,’ Justice Chandrachud told counsel Shyam Divan.
- Five injured in shooting in Los Angeles middle school, 12-year-old girl arrested: The police said the motive of the shooting is unclear.
- Allahabad High Court upholds decision to quash order against Adityanath in 2007 riot case: The chief judicial magistrate of Gorakhpur, however, can decide the case afresh, Justice BK Narayana said.