The big news: IPS Association criticises officer over Ram temple video, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: 2 Jammu and Kashmir students were allegedly assaulted in Haryana, and Subramanian Swamy withdrew bill to ban cow slaughter.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IPS Association criticises Uttar Pradesh officer’s vow to build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Surya Kumar Shukla’s behaviour was against the ethos of the institution, the association said.
- Group allegedly assaults two Jammu and Kashmir students after they left a mosque in Haryana: The police initially refused to file an FIR and agreed to do so only after their university proctor intervened, the students said.
- BJP MP Subramanian Swamy withdraws bill to ban cow slaughter after Centre intervenes in Rajya Sabha: Swamy said he was giving the government ‘one more chance’ to protect the bovine population.
- Class 9 boy found dead in school toilet in Delhi, police detain three people: According to the police, CCTV footage showed five people, including the child, fighting inside the toilet.
- Delhi Police arrest woman’s parents and uncle for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death: The woman’s family was reportedly against the relationship as Ankit was from a different community.
- Three soldiers killed after avalanche strikes Army post in Jammu and Kashmir Kupwara’s Machil sector: The soldiers were from the 21 Rajput regiment.
- Why was Judge Loya’s body not given to his family, asks Bombay Lawyers’ Association: Advocate Dushyant Dave said that the Maharashtra government’s investigation report contained several contradictions that need to be looked into.
- CBI files appeal in Supreme Court challenging 2005 Delhi HC verdict in Bofors scam: In 2005, the Delhi High Court had quashed the charges against all the accused in the case.
- Centre will divest its stake in Air India by the end of 2018, says Union Minister Jayant Sinha: Government agencies are working on investigating the people responsible for the losses that Air India has suffered, he added.
- UK Court sentences Finsbury Park attacker Darren Osborne to 43 years in prison: Osborne had driven a van into a crowd of Muslims near a north London mosque in June 2017, killing one person and injuring eight.