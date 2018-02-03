A look at the headlines right now:

IPS Association criticises Uttar Pradesh officer’s vow to build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Surya Kumar Shukla’s behaviour was against the ethos of the institution, the association said. Group allegedly assaults two Jammu and Kashmir students after they left a mosque in Haryana: The police initially refused to file an FIR and agreed to do so only after their university proctor intervened, the students said. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy withdraws bill to ban cow slaughter after Centre intervenes in Rajya Sabha: Swamy said he was giving the government ‘one more chance’ to protect the bovine population. Class 9 boy found dead in school toilet in Delhi, police detain three people: According to the police, CCTV footage showed five people, including the child, fighting inside the toilet. Delhi Police arrest woman’s parents and uncle for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death: The woman’s family was reportedly against the relationship as Ankit was from a different community. Three soldiers killed after avalanche strikes Army post in Jammu and Kashmir Kupwara’s Machil sector: The soldiers were from the 21 Rajput regiment. Why was Judge Loya’s body not given to his family, asks Bombay Lawyers’ Association: Advocate Dushyant Dave said that the Maharashtra government’s investigation report contained several contradictions that need to be looked into. CBI files appeal in Supreme Court challenging 2005 Delhi HC verdict in Bofors scam: In 2005, the Delhi High Court had quashed the charges against all the accused in the case. Centre will divest its stake in Air India by the end of 2018, says Union Minister Jayant Sinha: Government agencies are working on investigating the people responsible for the losses that Air India has suffered, he added. UK Court sentences Finsbury Park attacker Darren Osborne to 43 years in prison: Osborne had driven a van into a crowd of Muslims near a north London mosque in June 2017, killing one person and injuring eight.