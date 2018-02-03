The big news: India win Under-19 cricket World Cup for the fourth time, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The IPS Association criticised an officer who pledged to build Ram temple, and the Karni Sena withdrew its protest against ‘Padmaavat’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India beat Australia by eight wickets to lift Under-19 cricket World Cup: After restricting Australia to 216, India romped home with 11.1 overs to spare, led by Manjot Kalra’s century.
- IPS Association criticises Uttar Pradesh officer for pledging to build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Surya Kumar Shukla’s behaviour was against the ethos of the institution, the association said.
- Karni Sena withdraws protest against Padmaavat, says it glorifies Rajput valour: The outfit’s Mumbai leader Yogendra Singh Katar said that a few of its members watched the movie on Friday.
- Muslims who oppose Ram Temple should go to Pakistan or Bangladesh, says Shia Waqf Board chief: Waseem Rizvi called such people fundamentalists, and said secular people were never against a temple for Ram in Ayodhya.
- Group allegedly assaults two Jammu and Kashmir students after they left a mosque in Haryana: On Twitter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti that three people were arrested in connection with the case.
- Major fire damages Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu, more than 30 shops destroyed: The fire is suspected to have started in a toy store inside the “thousand pillar” hall around 10 pm.
- US Congress declassifies Trump-endorsed memo claiming FBI abused its power in Russia investigation: The investigation agency had told the US president that the document contained inaccuracies, an objection he ignored.
- BJP MP Subramanian Swamy withdraws bill to ban cow slaughter after Centre intervenes in Rajya Sabha: Swamy said he was giving the government ‘one more chance’ to protect the animal.
- Dennis Edwards, former lead singer of ‘The Temptations’, dies at 74 in Chicago: Edwards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 along with the band.
- United States plans new, smaller atomic bombs to keep Russia in check: The Pentagon believes its current arsenal is seen as too catastrophic to be used, and hence, is no more an effective deterrent.