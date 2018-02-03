A look at the headlines right now:

India beat Australia by eight wickets to lift Under-19 cricket World Cup: After restricting Australia to 216, India romped home with 11.1 overs to spare, led by Manjot Kalra’s century. IPS Association criticises Uttar Pradesh officer for pledging to build Ram temple in Ayodhya: Surya Kumar Shukla’s behaviour was against the ethos of the institution, the association said. Karni Sena withdraws protest against Padmaavat, says it glorifies Rajput valour: The outfit’s Mumbai leader Yogendra Singh Katar said that a few of its members watched the movie on Friday. Muslims who oppose Ram Temple should go to Pakistan or Bangladesh, says Shia Waqf Board chief: Waseem Rizvi called such people fundamentalists, and said secular people were never against a temple for Ram in Ayodhya. Group allegedly assaults two Jammu and Kashmir students after they left a mosque in Haryana: On Twitter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti that three people were arrested in connection with the case. Major fire damages Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu, more than 30 shops destroyed: The fire is suspected to have started in a toy store inside the “thousand pillar” hall around 10 pm. US Congress declassifies Trump-endorsed memo claiming FBI abused its power in Russia investigation: The investigation agency had told the US president that the document contained inaccuracies, an objection he ignored. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy withdraws bill to ban cow slaughter after Centre intervenes in Rajya Sabha: Swamy said he was giving the government ‘one more chance’ to protect the animal. Dennis Edwards, former lead singer of ‘The Temptations’, dies at 74 in Chicago: Edwards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 along with the band. United States plans new, smaller atomic bombs to keep Russia in check: The Pentagon believes its current arsenal is seen as too catastrophic to be used, and hence, is no more an effective deterrent.