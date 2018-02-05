The big news: Amit Shah says Centre spent 4 years correcting UPA’s mistakes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC may set up a panel to protect inter-faith couples, and Maldives president declared 15-day emergency in the country.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Selling pakodas is better than being unemployed,’ says Amit Shah in first Rajya Sabha speech: However, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the jobs situation in India was very poor.
- No one should interfere when two adults get married, says chief justice of India: The bench condemned khap panchayats for inciting violence and demanded that the Centre do more to curb honour killings.
- Maldives president declares emergency after top court asks government to release political prisoners: India’s Ministry of External Affairs advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Male and other areas.
- Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar named in Forbes India Under-30 list: The list of young achievers includes sportspersons, entertainers, finance experts, musicians and chefs, among others.
- Lawyer in SC once again points out contradictions in Maharashtra’s inquiry report on judge Loya’s death: Senior advocate V Giri said the statements of four doctors who were present at the time of the CBI judge’s death had not been verified.
- CBI names 16-year-old student as main accused in Gurugram school murder case: Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail plea of the juvenile accused for the third time.
- Taj Mahal will soon become ‘Tej Mandir’, says BJP MP Vinay Katiyar: Earlier in the day, reports claimed that the theme of the event, which will be held in Agra from February 18, will be Ram.
- There is an ‘unevenness’ in taxes paid by salaried and business people, says finance secretary: Hasmukh Adhia said about 50% of the seven lakh companies filing Income Tax returns show zero or negative income and avoid paying tax.
- State election commissions opposed central poll body’s order on different designs for EVMs, says RTI reply: The state monitors said the directive to two companies to sell voting machines with different designs might confuse voters.
- Lone surviving Paris terror attack suspect goes on trial in Brussels: Salah Abdeslam is being tried not for the 2015 Paris terror attacks, but for attempted murder of police officers in Brussels during his arrest in March 2016.