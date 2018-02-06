The big news: Maldives president declares emergency, has top judge arrested, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The US stock index fell the most in a day since the 2008 crisis, and Delhi Police rescued a child who was kidnapped on Republic Day eve.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hours after Maldives president declares emergency, police storm Supreme Court and arrest two judges: They also arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.
- Dow Jones falls the most in a day since 2008 financial crisis, triggers losses in Asian markets: The index fell 1,600 points during the day, but recovered later to close 1,175 points lower.
- Delhi Police rescue child 12 days after he was kidnapped, one suspect killed in shootout: The police arrested one of the suspects after the shootout at a Ghaziabad flat around 1 am.
- ‘Selling pakodas is better than being unemployed,’ says Amit Shah in first Rajya Sabha speech: However, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the jobs situation in India was very poor.
- No one should interfere when two adults get married, says chief justice of India: The bench condemned khap panchayats for inciting violence and demanded that the Centre do more to curb honour killings.
- United Kingdom doubles migrants’ annual charge for using National Health Service: The health surcharge for people from outside Europe, including Indians, was increased from £200 to £400 per year.
- No conclusive data to show a direct link between air pollution and deaths, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: A study in the Lancet Medical Journal in November 2017 said that Indians were the worst affected in the world by air pollution.
- Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s tenure extended till June 2019: He was appointed to the post in the government think tank on February 17, 2016, for a two-year term.
- Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar named in Forbes India Under-30 list: The list of young achievers includes sportspersons, entertainers, finance experts, musicians and chefs, among others.
- CBI names 16-year-old student as main accused in Gurugram school murder case: Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail plea of the juvenile accused for the third time.