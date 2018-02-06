A look at the headlines right now:

Hours after Maldives president declares emergency, police storm Supreme Court and arrest two judges: They also arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. Dow Jones falls the most in a day since 2008 financial crisis, triggers losses in Asian markets: The index fell 1,600 points during the day, but recovered later to close 1,175 points lower. Delhi Police rescue child 12 days after he was kidnapped, one suspect killed in shootout: The police arrested one of the suspects after the shootout at a Ghaziabad flat around 1 am. ‘Selling pakodas is better than being unemployed,’ says Amit Shah in first Rajya Sabha speech: However, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the jobs situation in India was very poor. No one should interfere when two adults get married, says chief justice of India: The bench condemned khap panchayats for inciting violence and demanded that the Centre do more to curb honour killings. United Kingdom doubles migrants’ annual charge for using National Health Service: The health surcharge for people from outside Europe, including Indians, was increased from £200 to £400 per year. No conclusive data to show a direct link between air pollution and deaths, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: A study in the Lancet Medical Journal in November 2017 said that Indians were the worst affected in the world by air pollution. Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s tenure extended till June 2019: He was appointed to the post in the government think tank on February 17, 2016, for a two-year term. Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar named in Forbes India Under-30 list: The list of young achievers includes sportspersons, entertainers, finance experts, musicians and chefs, among others. CBI names 16-year-old student as main accused in Gurugram school murder case: Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail plea of the juvenile accused for the third time.