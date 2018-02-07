The big news: Centre says demand to know Rafale deal details is unrealistic, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi said Congress wanted the India of Bofors and chopper scams, and Chinese media said New Delhi should stop interfering in Maldives.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition’s demand to know the details of Rafale aircraft deal is ‘unrealistic’, says Centre: The Defence Ministry said it was just following the confidentiality provisions of an agreement that the previous government signed.
- Congress wants the India of Bofors and chopper scams, says Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha: The prime minister said a ‘Congress-free India’ was Mahatma Gandhi’s idea, not the BJP’s.
- India must stop intervening in the affairs of the Maldives, says Chinese state-run media: The editorial was published even as former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed urged India to send its envoy to Male and involve its troops.
- 18-year-old abuses, slaps Muslim man in Rajasthan, tries to force him to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Sirohi Superintendent of Police Om Prakash said the accused, who identified himself as Vinay Kumar Meena, was arrested on Tuesday.
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister will attend Winter Olympics opening ceremony in the South: Kim Yo-jong’s visit is ‘meaningful’ as she is a senior official in the North’s Workers’ Party, Seoul said.
- Actor Jeetendra denies allegations of sexual assault levelled by his cousin: The complainant alleged that the incident had taken place nearly five decades ago.
- We may withdraw minor cases against VHP and Bajrang Dal, says Karnataka minister: Ramalinga Reddy said Hindutva activists should approach the Home Ministry with their representations if they think they are innocent.
- CBI court sends Indrani Mukerjea to 14-day judicial custody in INX Media case: On Monday, the court had allowed the CBI to arrest Mukerjea.
- Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union reaches coalition deal to form government in Germany: However, the Social Democratic Party’s members will vote in the coming weeks on whether to sign the agreement.
- Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote in Bhima Koregaon violence case: The Samasta Hindu Aghadi chief, accused of inciting violence against Dalits at the village near Pune, has interim protection till February 20.