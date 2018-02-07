A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition’s demand to know the details of Rafale aircraft deal is ‘unrealistic’, says Centre: The Defence Ministry said it was just following the confidentiality provisions of an agreement that the previous government signed. Congress wants the India of Bofors and chopper scams, says Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha: The prime minister said a ‘Congress-free India’ was Mahatma Gandhi’s idea, not the BJP’s. India must stop intervening in the affairs of the Maldives, says Chinese state-run media: The editorial was published even as former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed urged India to send its envoy to Male and involve its troops. 18-year-old abuses, slaps Muslim man in Rajasthan, tries to force him to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Sirohi Superintendent of Police Om Prakash said the accused, who identified himself as Vinay Kumar Meena, was arrested on Tuesday. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister will attend Winter Olympics opening ceremony in the South: Kim Yo-jong’s visit is ‘meaningful’ as she is a senior official in the North’s Workers’ Party, Seoul said. Actor Jeetendra denies allegations of sexual assault levelled by his cousin: The complainant alleged that the incident had taken place nearly five decades ago. We may withdraw minor cases against VHP and Bajrang Dal, says Karnataka minister: Ramalinga Reddy said Hindutva activists should approach the Home Ministry with their representations if they think they are innocent. CBI court sends Indrani Mukerjea to 14-day judicial custody in INX Media case: On Monday, the court had allowed the CBI to arrest Mukerjea. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union reaches coalition deal to form government in Germany: However, the Social Democratic Party’s members will vote in the coming weeks on whether to sign the agreement. Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote in Bhima Koregaon violence case: The Samasta Hindu Aghadi chief, accused of inciting violence against Dalits at the village near Pune, has interim protection till February 20.