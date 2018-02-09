The big news: SC to treat Ayodhya as a land dispute case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: NEET will be held on May 6, and Narendra Modi discussed the Maldives crisis with Donald Trump over phone.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court says Ayodhya case documents are not yet ready, next hearing on March 14: The top court is hearing 13 appeals filed against the Allahabad HC order that ruled a three-way split of the disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya.
- NEET to be held on May 6, Aadhaar mandatory for filling forms: Candidates can register online till 11.50 pm on March 9.
- Narendra Modi, Donald Trump discuss Maldives crisis over phone: The two leaders talked about the importance of the rule of law on a day a news channel in the island nation was forced to go off air.
- Asian markets plunge after Dow Jones closes down by over 1,000 points: This was the third fall of more than 500 points for the Dow in the last five days.
- Citizens being denied benefits not enough to declare Aadhaar Act unconstitutional, says Supreme Court: The bench also refused to pass an interim order ruling that authorities cannot withhold social benefits from people who do not have the unique identity card.
- Ex-US President George Bush says there is ‘clear evidence’ Russia interfered in the 2016 election: On immigration, he said the country had a history of welcoming people, irrespective of their religion.
- Competition Commission of India imposes Rs 135 crore penalty on Google for bias in search results: The antitrust authority imposed the fine based on complaints by matrimony.com and the Consumer Unity and Trust Society.
- Four Delhi constables suspended as biker dies after his neck gets stuck in police barricade wire: The incident took place around 1 am on Thursday when the 21-year-old was returning home.
- Saudi Arabia temporarily bans import of birds, eggs, chickens from India after report of avian flu: A report by the World Organization for Animal Health had said that the H5N8 virus had killed nine birds in Bengaluru in December 2017.
- There’s no proposal to remove Darwin’s theory of evolution from curriculums, Centre tells in Rajya Sabha: Union minister Satyapal Singh said the CBSE teaches the theory as part of Biology for Class 12.