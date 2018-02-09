A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court says Ayodhya case documents are not yet ready, next hearing on March 14: The top court is hearing 13 appeals filed against the Allahabad HC order that ruled a three-way split of the disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya. NEET to be held on May 6, Aadhaar mandatory for filling forms: Candidates can register online till 11.50 pm on March 9. Narendra Modi, Donald Trump discuss Maldives crisis over phone: The two leaders talked about the importance of the rule of law on a day a news channel in the island nation was forced to go off air. Asian markets plunge after Dow Jones closes down by over 1,000 points: This was the third fall of more than 500 points for the Dow in the last five days. Citizens being denied benefits not enough to declare Aadhaar Act unconstitutional, says Supreme Court: The bench also refused to pass an interim order ruling that authorities cannot withhold social benefits from people who do not have the unique identity card. Ex-US President George Bush says there is ‘clear evidence’ Russia interfered in the 2016 election: On immigration, he said the country had a history of welcoming people, irrespective of their religion. Competition Commission of India imposes Rs 135 crore penalty on Google for bias in search results: The antitrust authority imposed the fine based on complaints by matrimony.com and the Consumer Unity and Trust Society. Four Delhi constables suspended as biker dies after his neck gets stuck in police barricade wire: The incident took place around 1 am on Thursday when the 21-year-old was returning home. Saudi Arabia temporarily bans import of birds, eggs, chickens from India after report of avian flu: A report by the World Organization for Animal Health had said that the H5N8 virus had killed nine birds in Bengaluru in December 2017. There’s no proposal to remove Darwin’s theory of evolution from curriculums, Centre tells in Rajya Sabha: Union minister Satyapal Singh said the CBSE teaches the theory as part of Biology for Class 12.