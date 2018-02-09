The big news: Lok Sabha adjourned after TDP members protest against Budget, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An IAF officer was arrested for allegedly leaking classified information, and the Indian stock market declined in morning trade.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lok Sabha adjourned till March 5 amid protest by TDP leaders against Union Budget: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury filed a privilege motion against Union minister Kiren Rijiju in the Rajya Sabha.
- Air Force officer arrested for allegedly sharing classified information with suspected spies: Arun Marwaha has been accused of leaking data about the three new tri-service agencies in the field of cyber warfare, space and special operations.
- Sensex dives 563 points in opening trade, Nifty at 10,400 as global markets plunge: The rupee touched a fresh two-month low against the US dollar, at 64.43.
- United States Senate passes bill to end government shutdown: The House of Representatives will now vote on the spending bill in order to end the stalemate before working hours begin.
- Narendra Modi, Donald Trump discuss Maldives crisis over phone: The two leaders talked about the importance of the rule of law on a day a news channel in the island nation was forced to go off air.
- Third person accused of killing Chandan Gupta surrenders before court: The chief judicial magistrate sent Asif Gymwala to jail.
- NEET to be held on May 6, Aadhaar mandatory for filling forms: Candidates can register online till 11.50 pm on March 9.
- UP Police killed eight people in last 25 days, 38 overall since March 2017, says report: The Opposition alleged that a number of these encounters were staged.
- SC instructs states to set up child welfare boards, asks HC chief justices to monitor it: The court was hearing a petition that urged it to direct states to ensure that the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, was implemented effectively.
- Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La to resume this year, says Ministry of External Affairs: Amid the 2017 Doklam standoff, the Chinese government cited unfavourable weather conditions and did not allow pilgrims to use the route.