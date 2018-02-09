A look at the headlines right now:

Lok Sabha adjourned till March 5 amid protest by TDP leaders against Union Budget: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury filed a privilege motion against Union minister Kiren Rijiju in the Rajya Sabha.

Air Force officer arrested for allegedly sharing classified information with suspected spies: Arun Marwaha has been accused of leaking data about the three new tri-service agencies in the field of cyber warfare, space and special operations.

Sensex dives 563 points in opening trade, Nifty at 10,400 as global markets plunge: The rupee touched a fresh two-month low against the US dollar, at 64.43.

United States Senate passes bill to end government shutdown: The House of Representatives will now vote on the spending bill in order to end the stalemate before working hours begin.

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump discuss Maldives crisis over phone: The two leaders talked about the importance of the rule of law on a day a news channel in the island nation was forced to go off air.

Third person accused of killing Chandan Gupta surrenders before court: The chief judicial magistrate sent Asif Gymwala to jail. NEET to be held on May 6, Aadhaar mandatory for filling forms: Candidates can register online till 11.50 pm on March 9. UP Police killed eight people in last 25 days, 38 overall since March 2017, says report: The Opposition alleged that a number of these encounters were staged. SC instructs states to set up child welfare boards, asks HC chief justices to monitor it: The court was hearing a petition that urged it to direct states to ensure that the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, was implemented effectively.

Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La to resume this year, says Ministry of External Affairs: Amid the 2017 Doklam standoff, the Chinese government cited unfavourable weather conditions and did not allow pilgrims to use the route.