The big news: Militants kill one jawan in attack on Srinagar CRPF camp, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RSS said that Mohan Bhagwat was misquoted on his comment about the Army, and the Rajasthan CM announced farm loan waivers in her Budget speech.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jawan dies after militants attack CRPF camp in Srinagar, encounter underway: Two suspected militants fled to a nearby building after a sentry at the paramilitary camp noticed them.
- Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Army were ‘misrepresented’, says RSS: Senior leader Manmohan Vaidya said the Hindutva group’s chief had compared RSS workers with the general population, not soldiers
- Rajasthan will spend Rs 8,000 crore on loan waivers for farmers, says Vasundhara Raje: Farmers will get waivers on loans up to Rs 50,000 taken before September 30, 2017.
- Near miss for 251 people as Air India aircraft avoids collision with Vistara flight over Mumbai: The air traffic controllers handling the two planes have been suspended and the Vistara pilots have been taken off duty.
- Three people die in Maharashtra hailstorm, state orders assessment of crop damage: Jalna District Collector Shivajirao Jondhale said 180 villages in the central Maharashtra region were badly affected.
- Islamabad denies India’s claims that militants who attacked Jammu Army camp were from Pakistan: A pregnant woman who got shot during the attack delivered a baby.
- AIADMK unveils 7-foot portrait of Jayalalithaa inside Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK boycotts event: DMK Working President MK Stalin said putting up the portrait of a leader convicted in a corruption case set the ‘wrong precedent’.
- Couple in Kolkata named in Facebook ‘love jihad’ list file police complaint alleging death threats: Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Sourish Mukherkjee said the organisation had nothing to do with such a list.
- JNU administration warns of action against students protesting compulsory attendance rule: The university registrar said demonstrators were blocking the road to the university and had even damaged some property near the administrative block.
- Oxfam hit by sexual misconduct allegations, to meet British government: The government threatened to cut off aid to the British charity after news report said aid workers paid for sex while on a mission in Haiti.