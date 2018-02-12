A look at the headlines right now:

Jawan dies after militants attack CRPF camp in Srinagar, encounter underway: Two suspected militants fled to a nearby building after a sentry at the paramilitary camp noticed them. Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Army were ‘misrepresented’, says RSS: Senior leader Manmohan Vaidya said the Hindutva group’s chief had compared RSS workers with the general population, not soldiers Rajasthan will spend Rs 8,000 crore on loan waivers for farmers, says Vasundhara Raje: Farmers will get waivers on loans up to Rs 50,000 taken before September 30, 2017. Near miss for 251 people as Air India aircraft avoids collision with Vistara flight over Mumbai: The air traffic controllers handling the two planes have been suspended and the Vistara pilots have been taken off duty. Three people die in Maharashtra hailstorm, state orders assessment of crop damage: Jalna District Collector Shivajirao Jondhale said 180 villages in the central Maharashtra region were badly affected. Islamabad denies India’s claims that militants who attacked Jammu Army camp were from Pakistan: A pregnant woman who got shot during the attack delivered a baby. AIADMK unveils 7-foot portrait of Jayalalithaa inside Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK boycotts event: DMK Working President MK Stalin said putting up the portrait of a leader convicted in a corruption case set the ‘wrong precedent’. Couple in Kolkata named in Facebook ‘love jihad’ list file police complaint alleging death threats: Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Sourish Mukherkjee said the organisation had nothing to do with such a list. JNU administration warns of action against students protesting compulsory attendance rule: The university registrar said demonstrators were blocking the road to the university and had even damaged some property near the administrative block. Oxfam hit by sexual misconduct allegations, to meet British government: The government threatened to cut off aid to the British charity after news report said aid workers paid for sex while on a mission in Haiti.