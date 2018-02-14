The big news: Government clears plan to procure 7.40 lakh assault rifles, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The US said Pakistan is not acting against militants, and YSR Congress MPs threatened to quit if Andhra Pradesh is not granted special status.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Defence Ministry approves purchase of weapons including rifles, machine guns worth Rs 15,935 crore: The Defence Acquisition Council cleared the purchase of 5,719 sniper rifles for the Army and the Indian Air Force
- Pakistan is still not taking action against militant groups, says US intel chief: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Islamabad was avoiding to cooperate with America to take counter terrorism steps.
- YSR Congress MPs threaten to resign if Andhra Pradesh is not granted special category status: Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had traded the special status for securing a ‘special economic package’.
- Israel Police recommends bribery and fraud charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: The police said they found sufficient evidence in a 14-month-long investigation into two cases.
- Transwoman writes to President Kovind, seeks mercy killing after Air India allegedly refused her job: Shanavi Ponnusamy said that the airline told her its recruitment policy did not have a category for transgender people.
- Aadhaar card may serve as an opportunity for those with no identity proof, says SC judge: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, however, disagreed and said the Aadhaar Act’s intent is not to give anyone the benefit of an identity.
- Court frames terror charges against Indian Mujahideen’s Yasin Bhatkal: Five cases had been filed in connection with the explosions that took place in Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash 1 and Barakhamba Road in Delhi in September 2008.
- UK court upholds arrest warrant against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange again: England and Wales Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said he must have the courage to face the consequences of his choices.
- Punjab technical education minister tosses a coin to decide lecturers’ appointments: Charanjit Singh Channa, however, said he did nothing wrong as the teachers were appointed on merit and in a transparent manner.
- Only bikes with pollution clearance will be allowed during Amit Shah’s rally, Haryana tells NGT: One lakh motorcycles are expected from all over the state during the rally on February 15.