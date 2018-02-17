The big news: Officials arrested in PNB scam in police custody till March 3, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India and Iran signed nine pacts following ‘productive’ talks, and Mohamed Nasheed said Maldives doesn’t want India-China ties to be affected.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI arrests former deputy general manager and two others in connection with PNB scam: Whistleblower Hari Prasad blamed the Registrar of Companies for not taking action against Mehul Choksi.
- India and Iran sign nine pacts, Modi praises Hassan Rouhani for helping develop Chabahar Port: The two leaders held ‘substantive and productive’ talks and discussed cooperation in defence, trade, energy and regional issues, the MEA said.
- ‘We don’t want trouble between India and China,’ says former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed: He said India was a ‘net provider of security’ for Indian Ocean nations.
- PM Narendra Modi told me to merge the two AIADMK factions, says O Panneerselvam: The Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister added that Modi had urged him to ‘continue with politics’.
- India aims to send Chandrayaan-II to moon’s south pole this April: The unmanned mission packs in ‘more power than the Apollo missions by NASA’, the government said.
- Prime accused gets four counts of death penalty in Pakistan rape and murder case: An anti-terrorism court also handed Imran Ali Naqshbandi one count of life term and fined him 32 lakh Pakistani rupees
- Arvinder Singh Lovely switches camps once again, rejoins Congress:The former party chief had joined the BJP in 2017 as he had differences with Ajay Maken.
- FBI admits it failed to act on a warning about the Florida school shooter: The agency had been made aware in September 2017 of a disturbing comment Nikolas Cruz had made online, and then in January it received a call on its tipline.
- Release Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yusuf immediately, demands Committee to Protect Journalists: His works are ‘public service in the best spirit of journalism’, said the advocacy group.
- US indicts 13 Russians for attempting to interfere in 2016 presidential election: A few of them were reportedly in contact with ‘unwitting individuals associated with the Donald Trump’s campaign’, the prosecutors said.