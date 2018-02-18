A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Navi Mumbai International Airport: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the first terminal of the project will be completed by the end of 2019. Iranian flight crashes into Mount Dena, airline retracts statement that all 66 passengers died: Several helicopters have been deployed to search the crash site near Padena mountain. Nearly 74% voter turnout recorded by 4 pm in Tripura as BJP looks to unseat 25-year Left rule: The ruling party has criticised the BJP for its alliance, while the saffron party is banking on youth voters dissatisfied with the unemployment crisis. After PNB scam, Assocham asks Centre to reduce its stake in Public Sector Banks to below 50%: The industry body said that senior managements in PSU banks spent time taking instructions from bureaucrats on minor issues. Ahmedabad Police detain MLA Jignesh Mevani on his way to join protest against Dalit activist’s death: The Dalit leader was to attend a programme organised in favour of activist Bhanu Vankar, who died on Friday after setting himself ablaze. Seven bodies surface in a lake in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district: No external injuries were found on their bodies, District Superintendent of Police Nagi Reddy was quoted as saying. Israel launches attacks against 18 targets in Gaza after explosion wounds soldiers, two dead: The Israeli military said it had carried out air strikes and tank fire against Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets. Actor Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth in Chennai, invites him to political party’s launch in Madurai: However, the actor said only ‘time would tell’ if he would tie up with the Tamil superstar. Bengaluru Youth Congress leader suspended for six years for allegedly assaulting man at a restaurant: The police registered an FIR against Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the son of Congress MLA NA Haris, and 10 others. Pope Francis renews commission to look into cases of sexual abuse by clergy: The Pope’s move comes weeks after he was criticised, during his trip to Chile in January, for defending a bishop accused of covering up crimes against minors.