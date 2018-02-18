The big news: Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Navi Mumbai airport, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An Iranian flight crashed into Mount Dena with 66 on board, and 74% voter turnout was recorded in Tripura till 4pm.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Navi Mumbai International Airport: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the first terminal of the project will be completed by the end of 2019.
- Iranian flight crashes into Mount Dena, airline retracts statement that all 66 passengers died: Several helicopters have been deployed to search the crash site near Padena mountain.
- Nearly 74% voter turnout recorded by 4 pm in Tripura as BJP looks to unseat 25-year Left rule: The ruling party has criticised the BJP for its alliance, while the saffron party is banking on youth voters dissatisfied with the unemployment crisis.
- After PNB scam, Assocham asks Centre to reduce its stake in Public Sector Banks to below 50%: The industry body said that senior managements in PSU banks spent time taking instructions from bureaucrats on minor issues.
- Ahmedabad Police detain MLA Jignesh Mevani on his way to join protest against Dalit activist’s death: The Dalit leader was to attend a programme organised in favour of activist Bhanu Vankar, who died on Friday after setting himself ablaze.
- Seven bodies surface in a lake in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district: No external injuries were found on their bodies, District Superintendent of Police Nagi Reddy was quoted as saying.
- Israel launches attacks against 18 targets in Gaza after explosion wounds soldiers, two dead: The Israeli military said it had carried out air strikes and tank fire against Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets.
- Actor Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth in Chennai, invites him to political party’s launch in Madurai: However, the actor said only ‘time would tell’ if he would tie up with the Tamil superstar.
- Bengaluru Youth Congress leader suspended for six years for allegedly assaulting man at a restaurant: The police registered an FIR against Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the son of Congress MLA NA Haris, and 10 others.
- Pope Francis renews commission to look into cases of sexual abuse by clergy: The Pope’s move comes weeks after he was criticised, during his trip to Chile in January, for defending a bishop accused of covering up crimes against minors.