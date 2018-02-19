The big news: Canada PM stresses on press freedom during India visit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI filed a case against the owner of Rotomac Pens for loan default, and a plea demanded an SIT inquiry into the Punjab National Bank scam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Media fulfils the duty of pointing out the government’s wrongs, says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: Speaking at an event at IIM-Ahmedabad, Trudeau said he was open to boosting trade with India.
- CBI files case against Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari for loan default: Vikram Kothari, who reportedly owes money to seven public sector banks, said he had met with the banks and the matter is pending with a tribunal.
- Petition in Supreme Court seeks SIT inquiry in Punjab National Bank scam: The petitioner, Vaibhav Khuraniya, said Gitanjali Gems and its owner Mehul Choksi cheated him of Rs 80 lakh.
- Supreme Court will hear petition seeking Aadhaar-based elections in March: BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay’s plea said using the biometric identification system would prevent bogus and duplicate voting during polls.
- Three civilians injured after alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri: Heavy firing is under way.
- Meghalaya NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma, three others killed in a blast: Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book soon.
- Supreme Court asks Centre for information about Haj quotas allotted to different states: The bench was hearing a plea by the Kerala State Haj Committee that has said the current system of picking lots is discriminatory.
- Karnataka needs BJP government that works with mission, not Congress that works for commission, says PM Modi: The Prime Minister was in the state to inaugurate railway projects
- Karnataka Congress MLA’s son, accused of assault, surrenders to police: Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress, was suspended from the party for six years.
- Actor Priya Varrier moves Supreme Court, wants the case against her viral song quashed: She said in her plea that the case violated her freedom of speech and expression.