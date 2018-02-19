A look at the headlines right now:

Media fulfils the duty of pointing out the government’s wrongs, says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: Speaking at an event at IIM-Ahmedabad, Trudeau said he was open to boosting trade with India. CBI files case against Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari for loan default: Vikram Kothari, who reportedly owes money to seven public sector banks, said he had met with the banks and the matter is pending with a tribunal. Petition in Supreme Court seeks SIT inquiry in Punjab National Bank scam: The petitioner, Vaibhav Khuraniya, said Gitanjali Gems and its owner Mehul Choksi cheated him of Rs 80 lakh. Supreme Court will hear petition seeking Aadhaar-based elections in March: BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay’s plea said using the biometric identification system would prevent bogus and duplicate voting during polls. Three civilians injured after alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri: Heavy firing is under way. Meghalaya NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma, three others killed in a blast: Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book soon. Supreme Court asks Centre for information about Haj quotas allotted to different states: The bench was hearing a plea by the Kerala State Haj Committee that has said the current system of picking lots is discriminatory. Karnataka needs BJP government that works with mission, not Congress that works for commission, says PM Modi: The Prime Minister was in the state to inaugurate railway projects Karnataka Congress MLA’s son, accused of assault, surrenders to police: Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress, was suspended from the party for six years. Actor Priya Varrier moves Supreme Court, wants the case against her viral song quashed: She said in her plea that the case violated her freedom of speech and expression.