The big news: Nirav Modi blames PNB’s ‘unwarranted haste’ for loan default, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Justin Trudeau stressed on the need for press freedom, and a journalist in Goa was detained for an allegedly false report on Manohar Parrikar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jeweller Nirav Modi blames Punjab National Bank’s ‘overzealousness’ for not being able to clear dues: The billionaire claimed that his companies owed much less in dues than the Rs 11,000 crore the bank has claimed.
- Media fulfils the duty of pointing out the government’s wrongs, says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: Speaking at an event at IIM-Ahmedabad, Trudeau said he was open to boosting trade with India.
- Goa journalist detained over alleged false report on CM Manohar Parrikar’s health: BJP leader Sunil Desai had filed a police complaint claiming he was falsely quoted in an article about the chief minister’s health.
- CBI files case against Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari for loan default: Vikram Kothari, who reportedly owes money to seven public sector banks, said he had met with the banks and the matter is pending with a
- Dozens of civilians killed in government strikes on Syria’s rebel-held Eastern Ghouta: The region near Damascus is home to 4,00,000 people.
- Supreme Court asks Centre for information about Haj quotas allotted to different states: The court also agreed to hear in March a petition seeking Aadhaar-based elections.
- Karnataka needs BJP government that works with mission, not Congress that works for commission, says PM Modi: The Prime Minister was in the state to inaugurate railway projects
- Karnataka Congress MLA’s son, accused of assault, surrenders to police: Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress, was suspended from the party for six years.
- Actor Priya Varrier moves Supreme Court, wants the case against her viral song quashed: She said in her plea that the case violated her freedom of speech and expression.
- Documents from US prove ‘larger conspiracy’ behind Gandhiji’s murder, Petitioner tells Supreme Court: Hindutva group member Pankaj Phadnis said an attorney from the US said it was possible to obtain forensic evidence from photographs of the gunshot wounds.