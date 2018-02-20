A look at the headlines right now:

Jeweller Nirav Modi blames Punjab National Bank’s ‘overzealousness’ for not being able to clear dues: The billionaire claimed that his companies owed much less in dues than the Rs 11,000 crore the bank has claimed. Media fulfils the duty of pointing out the government’s wrongs, says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: Speaking at an event at IIM-Ahmedabad, Trudeau said he was open to boosting trade with India. Goa journalist detained over alleged false report on CM Manohar Parrikar’s health: BJP leader Sunil Desai had filed a police complaint claiming he was falsely quoted in an article about the chief minister’s health. CBI files case against Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari for loan default: Vikram Kothari, who reportedly owes money to seven public sector banks, said he had met with the banks and the matter is pending with a Dozens of civilians killed in government strikes on Syria’s rebel-held Eastern Ghouta: The region near Damascus is home to 4,00,000 people. Supreme Court asks Centre for information about Haj quotas allotted to different states: The court also agreed to hear in March a petition seeking Aadhaar-based elections.

Karnataka needs BJP government that works with mission, not Congress that works for commission, says PM Modi: The Prime Minister was in the state to inaugurate railway projects Karnataka Congress MLA’s son, accused of assault, surrenders to police: Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress, was suspended from the party for six years. Actor Priya Varrier moves Supreme Court, wants the case against her viral song quashed: She said in her plea that the case violated her freedom of speech and expression. Documents from US prove ‘larger conspiracy’ behind Gandhiji’s murder, Petitioner tells Supreme Court: Hindutva group member Pankaj Phadnis said an attorney from the US said it was possible to obtain forensic evidence from photographs of the gunshot wounds.