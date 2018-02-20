A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi chief secretary alleges two AAP MLAs assaulted him at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence: The Chief Minister’s Office denied the claims, and said such an incident never took place. Jeweller Nirav Modi blames PNB’s ‘overzealousness’ for not being able to clear his dues: The billionaire claimed that his companies owed much less than the Rs 11,000 crore the bank has claimed. Gujarat High Court restores gag order on The Wire in Jay Shah defamation case: Issued in connection with a civil defamation case, it bars the website from publishing any content related to Amit Shah’s son until the case if disposed of. India 12th worst among 52 lower middle-income nations for newborns, says Unicef report: However, 1.2 lakh fewer children below the age of five died in the country in 2016 than the previous year. Dozens of civilians killed in government strikes on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region in Syria: The Eastern Ghouta region is the last opposition-held enclave near the capital Damascus. No-trust motion against Centre is our ‘last resort’, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The Telugu Desam Party – the BJP’s only southern ally – has been at odds with the government, alleging the state was not allocated enough funds in the Budget. BJP chief Amit Shah hits out at Congress’s ‘politics of appeasement’ ahead of Karnataka elections: He said the state had not registered a case against an MLA’s son, who has been accused of assault, for vote-bank politics. Rajasthan withdraws controversial bill that shielded public servants, gagged media: Following widespread protests, the proposed bill was in October 2017 referred to a select committee, which was expected to submit a report on February 5. Goa journalist detained over allegedly false report on Manohar Parrikar’s health: BJP leader Sunil Desai had filed a police complaint claiming that he was falsely quoted in the article on the chief minister. Railways reinstates Malayalam in recruitment exam following protests in Kerala: An earlier ministry notification had listed only Tamil and Telugu languages as options for candidates from the Southern Railways zone.