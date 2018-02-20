The big news: Delhi chief secretary accuses AAP MLAs of assaulting him, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nirav Modi blamed PNB’s ‘unwarranted haste’ for the loan default, and the Gujarat High Court restored a gag order on The Wire.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi chief secretary alleges two AAP MLAs assaulted him at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence: The Chief Minister’s Office denied the claims, and said such an incident never took place.
- Jeweller Nirav Modi blames PNB’s ‘overzealousness’ for not being able to clear his dues: The billionaire claimed that his companies owed much less than the Rs 11,000 crore the bank has claimed.
- Gujarat High Court restores gag order on The Wire in Jay Shah defamation case: Issued in connection with a civil defamation case, it bars the website from publishing any content related to Amit Shah’s son until the case if disposed of.
- India 12th worst among 52 lower middle-income nations for newborns, says Unicef report: However, 1.2 lakh fewer children below the age of five died in the country in 2016 than the previous year.
- Dozens of civilians killed in government strikes on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region in Syria: The Eastern Ghouta region is the last opposition-held enclave near the capital Damascus.
- No-trust motion against Centre is our ‘last resort’, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The Telugu Desam Party – the BJP’s only southern ally – has been at odds with the government, alleging the state was not allocated enough funds in the Budget.
- BJP chief Amit Shah hits out at Congress’s ‘politics of appeasement’ ahead of Karnataka elections: He said the state had not registered a case against an MLA’s son, who has been accused of assault, for vote-bank politics.
- Rajasthan withdraws controversial bill that shielded public servants, gagged media: Following widespread protests, the proposed bill was in October 2017 referred to a select committee, which was expected to submit a report on February 5.
- Goa journalist detained over allegedly false report on Manohar Parrikar’s health: BJP leader Sunil Desai had filed a police complaint claiming that he was falsely quoted in the article on the chief minister.
- Railways reinstates Malayalam in recruitment exam following protests in Kerala: An earlier ministry notification had listed only Tamil and Telugu languages as options for candidates from the Southern Railways zone.