A look at the headlines right now:

Jaitley says PNB bank management, auditors did not utilise their authority to prevent fraud: The RBI said it alerted banks of misuse of SWIFT system and the CBI arrested five top officials in connection with the case. AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal arrested on charges of assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash: The police are also looking for MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the incident. Special CBI court sentences five people to seven years in prison in Vyapam scam: This is the first conviction in cases related to the scam since the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe in 2015. It is easier to do business in India than in China, says Donald Trump Jr: The Indian government’s reforms push will help attract to the country, United States President Donald Trump’s eldest son said. ‘Canada wants one united India’, says PM Trudeau amid speculation he was snubbed on India visit: He said his government was serious about cracking down on extremism in his country. Reliance Industries Limited to acquire 5% stake in Eros International: The Indian conglomerate will also partner with Eros International’s India arm to produce content together. BSF constable succumbs to injuries during reported Pakistani ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Karnah sector: The constable has been identified as SK Murmu. Artist jailed for a month for making a caricature of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak: Fahmi Reza was also fined 30,000 ringgits. Unicef issues blank statement expressing outrage against child casualties in Syria: At least 20 children were killed on Monday when forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad bombarded the Eastern Ghouta enclave. Delhi government withdraws decision to use Aadhaar to disburse subsidised ration: News reports had said many beneficiaries were unable to buy ration after Aadhaar-based point-of-sale machines came into use last month.