The big news: Arun Jaitley criticises PNB for Rs 11,380-crore scam, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An AAP leader was arrested on charges of assaulting the Delhi chief secretary, and 5 people were sentenced to 7 years in prison in Vyapam scam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jaitley says PNB bank management, auditors did not utilise their authority to prevent fraud: The RBI said it alerted banks of misuse of SWIFT system and the CBI arrested five top officials in connection with the case.
- AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal arrested on charges of assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash: The police are also looking for MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the incident.
- Special CBI court sentences five people to seven years in prison in Vyapam scam: This is the first conviction in cases related to the scam since the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe in 2015.
- It is easier to do business in India than in China, says Donald Trump Jr: The Indian government’s reforms push will help attract to the country, United States President Donald Trump’s eldest son said.
- ‘Canada wants one united India’, says PM Trudeau amid speculation he was snubbed on India visit: He said his government was serious about cracking down on extremism in his country.
- Reliance Industries Limited to acquire 5% stake in Eros International: The Indian conglomerate will also partner with Eros International’s India arm to produce content together.
- BSF constable succumbs to injuries during reported Pakistani ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Karnah sector: The constable has been identified as SK Murmu.
- Artist jailed for a month for making a caricature of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak: Fahmi Reza was also fined 30,000 ringgits.
- Unicef issues blank statement expressing outrage against child casualties in Syria: At least 20 children were killed on Monday when forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad bombarded the Eastern Ghouta enclave.
- Delhi government withdraws decision to use Aadhaar to disburse subsidised ration: News reports had said many beneficiaries were unable to buy ration after Aadhaar-based point-of-sale machines came into use last month.