A security guard was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 2 student for nearly a month at a school in West Bengal’s Howrah, ABP reported. The matter came to light after the girl refused to go to school for one month.

Parents staged a protest outside the school demanding that the accused be punished. The protestors beat the accused while the police was escorting him out of the school.

The accused, however, has denied all accusations, ABP reported. The guard has been employed at the school for 18 years. No one has complained against him till date, NDTV quoted the school management as saying.

On February 9, a male teacher was arrested for sexually harassing a Class 2 student in a convent school in Kolkata.

In December 2017, two teachers of another school were arrested for alleged sexual assaulting a four-year-old girl student inside a toilet. Soon after, a staff member of another Kolkata school, MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, was arrested for molesting a three-year-old.