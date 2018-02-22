A look at the headlines right now:

‘This is your party’, says Kamal Haasan as he launches Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the launch on Wednesday. Medical examination finds signs that Delhi chief secretary was assaulted: A Delhi court sent two AAP MLAs, accused of assaulting the chief secretary, to judicial custody for a day. Enforcement Directorate raids allegedly fake firms with links to Nirav Modi: Meanwhile, a CBI court sent Vipul Ambani and three others to police custody till March 5 in the PNB scam case. Army chief blames Pakistan, China for ‘planned’ migration from Bangladesh into Northeast India: Bipin Rawat said the population dynamics of the region could no longer be changed, so the solution now lies in ensuring holistic development. Donald Trump suggests arming teachers with guns to stop school shootings: He also promised to strengthen background and mental health checks on people who buy guns. US evangelist Billy Graham, preacher to millions, dies at 99: Over 60 years, Graham preached to crores of people in packed stadiums and through TV, and advised several US presidents. Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation lowers interest rates on deposits from 8.65% to 8.55%: The retirement fund body had last reduced the interest rate in 2016-’17.

Punjab CM meets Justin Trudeau, says they discussed Khalistan funding issue: Amarinder Singh said that the Canadian prime minister has ‘promised to look into the matter’. Karnataka Congress MLA’s son sent to two-week judicial custody for assault: Mohammed Haris Nalapad confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said. Nawaz Sharif cannot lead his political party, rules Pakistan’s Supreme Court: The bench held that the country’s Constitution does not allow an individual barred from holding a public office to head a party.

