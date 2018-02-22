The big news: Graft, education key issues for Kamal Haasan’s new party, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A medical examination found signs that the Delhi chief secretary was assaulted, and the ED raided allegedly fake firms linked to Nirav Modi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘This is your party’, says Kamal Haasan as he launches Makkal Needhi Maiam in Madurai: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the launch on Wednesday.
- Medical examination finds signs that Delhi chief secretary was assaulted: A Delhi court sent two AAP MLAs, accused of assaulting the chief secretary, to judicial custody for a day.
- Enforcement Directorate raids allegedly fake firms with links to Nirav Modi: Meanwhile, a CBI court sent Vipul Ambani and three others to police custody till March 5 in the PNB scam case.
- Army chief blames Pakistan, China for ‘planned’ migration from Bangladesh into Northeast India: Bipin Rawat said the population dynamics of the region could no longer be changed, so the solution now lies in ensuring holistic development.
- Donald Trump suggests arming teachers with guns to stop school shootings: He also promised to strengthen background and mental health checks on people who buy guns.
- US evangelist Billy Graham, preacher to millions, dies at 99: Over 60 years, Graham preached to crores of people in packed stadiums and through TV, and advised several US presidents.
- Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation lowers interest rates on deposits from 8.65% to 8.55%: The retirement fund body had last reduced the interest rate in 2016-’17.
- Punjab CM meets Justin Trudeau, says they discussed Khalistan funding issue: Amarinder Singh said that the Canadian prime minister has ‘promised to look into the matter’.
- Karnataka Congress MLA’s son sent to two-week judicial custody for assault: Mohammed Haris Nalapad confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said.
- Nawaz Sharif cannot lead his political party, rules Pakistan’s Supreme Court: The bench held that the country’s Constitution does not allow an individual barred from holding a public office to head a party.