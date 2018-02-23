A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi Police search Arvind Kejriwal’s home for CCTV footage of the alleged assault on chief secretary: The police said they decided to investigate the chief minister’s house after the Public Works Department refused to provide the visuals. Adivasi man in Kerala dies after mob beats him up in Palakkad for allegedly stealing food: Madhu, a resident of the Kadukumanna tribal hamlet, suffered from mental illness, the police said. Narendra Modi’s bilateral talks with Justin Trudeau to focus on trade, defence, strengthening ties: Ahead of their meeting, the Canadian prime minister met India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Indian companies likely to be hit as Trump administration makes H-1B visa approval tougher: Companies will now have to do a lot more paper work and prove that their employees at a third-party worksite have a specific task in a speciality occupation. Jharkhand High Court rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in a fodder scam case: A special CBI court had sentenced him to three years and six months in jail for embezzling Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar treasury as Bihar’s chief minister. Enforcement Directorate summons Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi on February 26: The Finance Ministry has reportedly written to four banks in Hong Kong that received Letters of Undertaking from Punjab National Bank. Pune institute asks students to find flaws in BJP minister’s argument against Darwin theory: The examination question, which carried two marks, was posed to students of the advanced evolution course. Rajasthan BJP legislators call for ‘purification ritual’ in Assembly building to ward off ‘ghosts’: The building was constructed at the site of a graveyard, Habibur Rahman said. Haiti suspends operations of Oxfam’s British unit in the country amid sexual misconduct inquiry: A minister said ‘serious failings’ by the charity forced the Caribbean nation to impose the temporary order, pending a two-month investigation. Two of nine students being investigated in missing student Najeeb Ahmad’s case file complaint about ‘defamatory’ posters: The complainants alleged that those who put up the posters had accused them of delaying the investigation in the case.