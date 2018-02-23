The big news: Delhi Police search Arvind Kejriwal’s home for CCTV footage, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An Adivasi man in Kerala’s Palakkad died after a mob beat him up, and Sushma Swaraj met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi Police search Arvind Kejriwal’s home for CCTV footage of the alleged assault on chief secretary: The police said they decided to investigate the chief minister’s house after the Public Works Department refused to provide the visuals.
- Adivasi man in Kerala dies after mob beats him up in Palakkad for allegedly stealing food: Madhu, a resident of the Kadukumanna tribal hamlet, suffered from mental illness, the police said.
- Narendra Modi’s bilateral talks with Justin Trudeau to focus on trade, defence, strengthening ties: Ahead of their meeting, the Canadian prime minister met India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
- Indian companies likely to be hit as Trump administration makes H-1B visa approval tougher: Companies will now have to do a lot more paper work and prove that their employees at a third-party worksite have a specific task in a speciality occupation.
- Jharkhand High Court rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in a fodder scam case: A special CBI court had sentenced him to three years and six months in jail for embezzling Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar treasury as Bihar’s chief minister.
- Enforcement Directorate summons Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi on February 26: The Finance Ministry has reportedly written to four banks in Hong Kong that received Letters of Undertaking from Punjab National Bank.
- Pune institute asks students to find flaws in BJP minister’s argument against Darwin theory: The examination question, which carried two marks, was posed to students of the advanced evolution course.
- Rajasthan BJP legislators call for ‘purification ritual’ in Assembly building to ward off ‘ghosts’: The building was constructed at the site of a graveyard, Habibur Rahman said.
- Haiti suspends operations of Oxfam’s British unit in the country amid sexual misconduct inquiry: A minister said ‘serious failings’ by the charity forced the Caribbean nation to impose the temporary order, pending a two-month investigation.
- Two of nine students being investigated in missing student Najeeb Ahmad’s case file complaint about ‘defamatory’ posters: The complainants alleged that those who put up the posters had accused them of delaying the investigation in the case.