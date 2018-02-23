A look at the headlines right now:

Court rejects bail pleas of AAP legislators accused of assaulting Delhi chief secretary: The magistrate refused to grant the Delhi Police custody of Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, saying there was no new ground to interrogate them. India, Canada sign six pacts as Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Justin Trudeau: The Indian prime minister said terrorism and extremism were a threat to both the countries. Global watchdog puts Pakistan on terror financing watchlist, say reports: The Financial Action Task Force added the country to the list after China withdrew its objection. Adivasi man in Kerala dies after mob beats him up for allegedly stealing food, two arrested: Madhu, a resident of the Kadukumanna tribal hamlet, suffered from mental illness, the police said. Punjab National Bank suffered data breach affecting 10,000 debit and credit cardholders, says report: The bank was not aware of the breach until a Singapore-based data-monitoring firm tipped it off. Russia blocks UN ceasefire resolution even as Syrian Army airstrikes kill 417 civilians in Ghouta: More than 2,100 people have died in the besieged region near Damascus since Sunday, when the Assad regime began to target residential areas and medical centres. Police arrest man after he forcibly kisses woman on Mumbai railway platform: The 43-year-old confessed to the crime during interrogation. SC upholds order appointing retired judges to the Rajasthan High Court: The petitioner, an advocate, had contended that the appointments were illegal under the Constitution of India. Delhi court sends Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and son to one-day transit remand in loan default case: They will be produced before a court in Lucknow on Saturday. Complaint filed against singer Papon for kissing minor girl on set of reality show: Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to punish the singer under the child protection law, POCSO.