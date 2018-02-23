The big news: Court denies bail to AAP MLAs in chief secretary assault case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India and Canada signed six pacts as Narendra Modi held talks with Justin Trudeau, and a global agency put Pakistan on a terror financing list.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Court rejects bail pleas of AAP legislators accused of assaulting Delhi chief secretary: The magistrate refused to grant the Delhi Police custody of Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, saying there was no new ground to interrogate them.
- India, Canada sign six pacts as Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Justin Trudeau: The Indian prime minister said terrorism and extremism were a threat to both the countries.
- Global watchdog puts Pakistan on terror financing watchlist, say reports: The Financial Action Task Force added the country to the list after China withdrew its objection.
- Adivasi man in Kerala dies after mob beats him up for allegedly stealing food, two arrested: Madhu, a resident of the Kadukumanna tribal hamlet, suffered from mental illness, the police said.
- Punjab National Bank suffered data breach affecting 10,000 debit and credit cardholders, says report: The bank was not aware of the breach until a Singapore-based data-monitoring firm tipped it off.
- Russia blocks UN ceasefire resolution even as Syrian Army airstrikes kill 417 civilians in Ghouta: More than 2,100 people have died in the besieged region near Damascus since Sunday, when the Assad regime began to target residential areas and medical centres.
- Police arrest man after he forcibly kisses woman on Mumbai railway platform: The 43-year-old confessed to the crime during interrogation.
- SC upholds order appointing retired judges to the Rajasthan High Court: The petitioner, an advocate, had contended that the appointments were illegal under the Constitution of India.
- Delhi court sends Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and son to one-day transit remand in loan default case: They will be produced before a court in Lucknow on Saturday.
- Complaint filed against singer Papon for kissing minor girl on set of reality show: Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to punish the singer under the child protection law, POCSO.