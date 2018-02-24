A look at the headlines right now:

PM Modi launches Amma Scooter Scheme on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary: Under the scheme, named after Jayalalithaa, the state government offers a Rs 25,000 subsidy for women to buy two-wheelers. Nine children killed after vehicle crashes into government school compound in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur: The driver purportedly fled the site of the accident. Myanmar government has razed dozens of Rohingya villages, satellite images show, says report: Images show several empty villages and hamlets have been flattened, with all signs of buildings, farms and trees gone. At least 23 killed, many injured in four attacks across Afghanistan: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for death of two civilians in Kabul, and the Taliban said it carried out two attacks in Helmand and one in Farah. ED attaches 21 properties of Nirav Modi worth Rs 523 crore in PNB scam: Banks need to ‘urgently’ plug security loopholes, said India Banks’ Association chief. P Chidambaram moves Supreme Court seeking protection of his fundamental rights: The former finance minister’s petition follows the Enforcement Directorate’s decision to summon his son Karti. Red Cross says 21 staff members were dismissed or resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct: The organisation decided to conduct an internal review after recent reports of sexual misconduct at humanitarian agencies. Donald Trump names India and China in his criticism of Paris climate deal: Speaking at at Conservative Political Action Conference, the US president praised his government for cutting down on many ‘job-killing’ regulations. Meghalaya’s ‘most wanted terrorist’ shot dead in encounter with security forces: Sohan Shira’s death comes days after security forces began cracking down on militant groups in Garo Hills following the murder of NCP leader Jonathone Sangma. Man killed, wife critically injured after wedding gift explodes in Odisha: The couple got married on February 18 and had received the gift at their reception on Wednesday.