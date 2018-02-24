The big news: Modi launches scheme on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nine children were killed after a vehicle rammed into their school compound, and Myanmar reportedly razed Rohingya villages.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi launches Amma Scooter Scheme on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary: Under the scheme, named after Jayalalithaa, the state government offers a Rs 25,000 subsidy for women to buy two-wheelers.
- Nine children killed after vehicle crashes into government school compound in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur: The driver purportedly fled the site of the accident.
- Myanmar government has razed dozens of Rohingya villages, satellite images show, says report: Images show several empty villages and hamlets have been flattened, with all signs of buildings, farms and trees gone.
- At least 23 killed, many injured in four attacks across Afghanistan: The Islamic State claimed responsibility for death of two civilians in Kabul, and the Taliban said it carried out two attacks in Helmand and one in Farah.
- ED attaches 21 properties of Nirav Modi worth Rs 523 crore in PNB scam: Banks need to ‘urgently’ plug security loopholes, said India Banks’ Association chief.
- P Chidambaram moves Supreme Court seeking protection of his fundamental rights: The former finance minister’s petition follows the Enforcement Directorate’s decision to summon his son Karti.
- Red Cross says 21 staff members were dismissed or resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct: The organisation decided to conduct an internal review after recent reports of sexual misconduct at humanitarian agencies.
- Donald Trump names India and China in his criticism of Paris climate deal: Speaking at at Conservative Political Action Conference, the US president praised his government for cutting down on many ‘job-killing’ regulations.
- Meghalaya’s ‘most wanted terrorist’ shot dead in encounter with security forces: Sohan Shira’s death comes days after security forces began cracking down on militant groups in Garo Hills following the murder of NCP leader Jonathone Sangma.
- Man killed, wife critically injured after wedding gift explodes in Odisha: The couple got married on February 18 and had received the gift at their reception on Wednesday.