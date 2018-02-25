A look at the headlines right now:

India is moving from women’s development to women-led development, says Narendra Modi on Mann ki Baat: The prime minister also spoke about the Centre’s GOBAR-Dhan Yojana and urged citizens to switch to using clean energy. Actor Sridevi dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai: The 54-year-old was in the UAE for a wedding. Enforcement Directorate writes to 16 more banks about loans to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi after PNB scam: The bank has denied any breach of credit and debit card information, as reported earlier. Heavy cross-border shelling forces villagers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri to flee their homes: On Saturday, Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy artillery fire for the first time since 2003.

Activists says airstrikes continue in Syria even after UN Security Council passes resolution on ceasefire: The pact does not cover some of the biggest jihadist groups and their associates fighting the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. BJP leader owned vehicle that killed nine schoolchildren in Muzaffarpur, allege Bihar Police, RJD: Although the registration papers show that the car belonged to Manoj Baitha – believed to be part of the BJP’s Dalit cell – the party said he was not a member. Babri Masjid was built at Ram Janmabhoomi site to demean Hindus, not for worship, says Uma Bharti: The Union minister, who is an accused in the demolition case, said she expected followers of other religions to reciprocate the respect she had for them. Group of state finance ministers proposes rolling out GST e-way bill system from April 1: The proposal will be tabled at the GST Council’s meeting on March 10, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said. Rome’s Colosseum illuminated red to protest Pakistan’s blasphemy law: The demonstration was against the persecution of Christians worldwide, particularly of Asia Bibi who was sentenced to death in Pakistan in 2010. NCERT syllabus will be reduced by half from 2019, says Prakash Javadekar: Students need to be given full freedom for their cognitive development, the human resource development minister said.

