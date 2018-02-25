The big news: Narendra Modi stresses on women’s empowerment on Mann ki Baat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Actor Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, and the ED has written to 16 more banks about loans given to PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India is moving from women’s development to women-led development, says Narendra Modi on Mann ki Baat: The prime minister also spoke about the Centre’s GOBAR-Dhan Yojana and urged citizens to switch to using clean energy.
- Actor Sridevi dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai: The 54-year-old was in the UAE for a wedding.
- Enforcement Directorate writes to 16 more banks about loans to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi after PNB scam: The bank has denied any breach of credit and debit card information, as reported earlier.
- Heavy cross-border shelling forces villagers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri to flee their homes: On Saturday, Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy artillery fire for the first time since 2003.
- Activists says airstrikes continue in Syria even after UN Security Council passes resolution on ceasefire: The pact does not cover some of the biggest jihadist groups and their associates fighting the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
- BJP leader owned vehicle that killed nine schoolchildren in Muzaffarpur, allege Bihar Police, RJD: Although the registration papers show that the car belonged to Manoj Baitha – believed to be part of the BJP’s Dalit cell – the party said he was not a member.
- Babri Masjid was built at Ram Janmabhoomi site to demean Hindus, not for worship, says Uma Bharti: The Union minister, who is an accused in the demolition case, said she expected followers of other religions to reciprocate the respect she had for them.
- Group of state finance ministers proposes rolling out GST e-way bill system from April 1: The proposal will be tabled at the GST Council’s meeting on March 10, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said.
- Rome’s Colosseum illuminated red to protest Pakistan’s blasphemy law: The demonstration was against the persecution of Christians worldwide, particularly of Asia Bibi who was sentenced to death in Pakistan in 2010.
- NCERT syllabus will be reduced by half from 2019, says Prakash Javadekar: Students need to be given full freedom for their cognitive development, the human resource development minister said.