A look at the headlines right now:

Sridevi’s funeral delayed, Indian officials await certificates from Dubai government: Local media claim the Dubai Police recorded her husband Boney Kapoor’s statement. Voting on for Nagaland, Meghalaya polls; one injured in blast at Nagaland’s Mon district: At 9.30 am, 17% of the electorate in Nagaland and 22% in Meghalaya had cast its vote. Amit Shah takes on Congress after Punjab CM’s son-in-law is named in Simbhaoli loan default case: The CBI has filed a case against the sugar refinery where Gurpal Singh is a top executive for cheating the Oriental Bank of Commerce of Rs 109 crore. Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi fail to appear before ED, say their passports were revoked: The Enforcement Directorate is likely to now move court against the jewellers for non-bailable arrest warrants. Punjab National Bank says fraud amount could be Rs 1,323 crore more, a total of Rs 12,622 crore: When it first disclosed the unauthorised transactions on February 14, the bank estimated its losses due to the scam to be Rs 11,380 crore. Donald Trump criticises India for import duty on Harley Davidson bikes, says the US is ‘getting nothing’: The United States president said he was not impressed when Narendra Modi told him that the duty on the motorcycles had been cut to 50%. BJP suspends party leader accused of killing nine school children in Bihar hit-and-run case: The police on Monday filed an FIR against Manoj Baitha, who has been absconding since the incident. AAP government may live stream meetings with officials after alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary: The live feed for each meeting and its audio output would be available on a website for the public to watch. Home ministry says it is not aware of complaints of sexual misconduct against governor: Several media publications had reported that the unidentified governor had been accused of demanding sexual favours from women employees. Centre to reimburse Jammu & Kashmir government for compensation paid to cross-border firing victims: Union minister Jitendra Singh urged the state to speed up the process of claiming these reimbursements.