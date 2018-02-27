The big news: Sridevi’s funeral delayed as her body remains in Dubai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Voting began for the Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly polls, and Congress leader Amarinder Singh’s son was booked in a loan default case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sridevi’s funeral delayed, Indian officials await certificates from Dubai government: Local media claim the Dubai Police recorded her husband Boney Kapoor’s statement.
- Voting on for Nagaland, Meghalaya polls; one injured in blast at Nagaland’s Mon district: At 9.30 am, 17% of the electorate in Nagaland and 22% in Meghalaya had cast its vote.
- Amit Shah takes on Congress after Punjab CM’s son-in-law is named in Simbhaoli loan default case: The CBI has filed a case against the sugar refinery where Gurpal Singh is a top executive for cheating the Oriental Bank of Commerce of Rs 109 crore.
- Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi fail to appear before ED, say their passports were revoked: The Enforcement Directorate is likely to now move court against the jewellers for non-bailable arrest warrants.
- Punjab National Bank says fraud amount could be Rs 1,323 crore more, a total of Rs 12,622 crore: When it first disclosed the unauthorised transactions on February 14, the bank estimated its losses due to the scam to be Rs 11,380 crore.
- Donald Trump criticises India for import duty on Harley Davidson bikes, says the US is ‘getting nothing’: The United States president said he was not impressed when Narendra Modi told him that the duty on the motorcycles had been cut to 50%.
- BJP suspends party leader accused of killing nine school children in Bihar hit-and-run case: The police on Monday filed an FIR against Manoj Baitha, who has been absconding since the incident.
- AAP government may live stream meetings with officials after alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary: The live feed for each meeting and its audio output would be available on a website for the public to watch.
- Home ministry says it is not aware of complaints of sexual misconduct against governor: Several media publications had reported that the unidentified governor had been accused of demanding sexual favours from women employees.
- Centre to reimburse Jammu & Kashmir government for compensation paid to cross-border firing victims: Union minister Jitendra Singh urged the state to speed up the process of claiming these reimbursements.